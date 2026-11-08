Bills Get Final Answer on Ball-Hawking Cornerback Trade Target

The Buffalo Bills could make some additions to their defense before the NFL trade deadline, but won’t be able to find help with a league-worst team from the AFC West.

The Los Angeles Chargers were expected to sell off assets as they dropped to 0-7 and likely already out of the playoff race, but new reports indicate that they don’t plan to trade away any players. That could complicate plans for the Bills, who had been seen as a strong destination for cornerback Donte Jackson.

Bills Won’t Be Able to Land Chargers CB

NFL analyst Daniel Popper of The Athletic saw Jackson as a potential fit for the Bills, noting that he has a knack for creating turnovers and would come relatively cheap.

“Jackson is in the final year of a two-year free-agent deal he signed in 2025. He has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. Jackson is one of the most compelling defensive backs on this list. He is on an expiring deal,” Popper wrote.

“He is relatively cheap, so he is an option for teams tight against the cap. And he is an experienced veteran who can acclimate quickly to a variety of schemes, though a zone-heavy scheme would be the best fit. Jackson has 23 career interceptions, tied for fifth-most among active players.”

But the Chargers have adopted what appears to be a counterintuitive plan for the NFL trade deadline. The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported that the Chargers have “signaled to everyone” that they won’t trade away any players.

“It has confounded rival teams who wish to peck at the Chargers’ carcass before Tuesday. And in searching for a reason, a few executives I spoke with pointed to the head coach specifically,” Jones wrote.