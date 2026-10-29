Proposed NFL Trade Has Bills Cut Ties With Keon Coleman for $130 Million Star Playmaker

There are no shortage of NFL rumors about potential moves the Buffalo Bills could make ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10. The Bills may be wise to add one more premier offensive weapon for quarterback Josh Allen.

Could Buffalo get aggressive and strike a potential blockbuster trade for a new star playmaker? New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson could make a lot of sense for the Bills if Buffalo is willing to pay a premium to land Allen a new star playmaker.

ESPN’s Ben Solak floated an interesting trade pitch for the Kansas City Chiefs which could be revised for the Bills’ purposes. The original proposed trade had the Chiefs sending wide receiver Xavier Worthy, a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 third rounder to the Jets.

Kansas City lands Wilson in the trade pitch after sending New York quite a haul.

Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman is putting up similar numbers to Worthy. Coleman could even have more appeal to the Jets given the wideout has posted three straight games with a touchdown.

Based on Solak’s projected trade value, the Bills could send Coleman, a 2028 first-round selection and a 2027 third-round pick to the Jets in exchange for Wilson.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Bills rumors.

Bills Rumors: NFL Trade Pitch Lands Jets Star WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson started his NFL career with three straight seasons topping 1,000 yards before sustaining a serious knee injury in 2025. The star is on a sizable 4-year, $130-million contract that is slated to go through the 2030 NFL season.

Buffalo would have to get creative to make room for Wilson’s deal given the team’s limited cap room.

“Of all the untouchable star receivers on losing football teams (Nico Collins on the 2-5 Texans, Smith on the 2-5 Eagles, etc.), Wilson is the one I can maybe see moving within the next two weeks,” Solak wrote in an October 27, story titled, “Seven things Solak thinks entering NFL Week 8: WR trade for Chiefs? Goff for MVP?”

“Jets GM Darren Mougey seems so secure in his reputation as a wheeler-and-dealer that the fan base would forgive him for moving Wilson should the Jets fire Aaron Glenn and go scorched earth before the deadline,” Solak added.

“The one issue? The Jets are already loaded in the first round of the 2027 draft with two additional Day 1 picks. Does Mougey really need more capital? It’s less than a 1% chance … but greater than a 0% chance.”

NFL Trade Rumors: Bills Linked to Chargers Pass Rusher Khalil Mack

ESPN ranked the top players who are most likely to be traded by the deadline. Buffalo is predominantly being linked to veteran defenders to bolster the team’s defense.

The Bills were floated as a top landing spot for Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen.

Could the Bills make a run at Mack before the NFL trade deadline?

“Mack is productive and affordable,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler detailed in an October 28, story titled, “2026 NFL trade deadline: Ranking the top 25 candidates to move, plus team fits.” “The Chargers gave him a $10 million signing bonus in March, so a new team would inherit the prorated version of his $8 million salary to close out his one-year deal.

“Returning to the Bears is a natural fit for the equivalent of a quality Day 3 pick. The Chargers have held off trading pieces such as Mack up to this point, though.”