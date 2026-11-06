Bills HC Joe Brady Reveals Why Team Changed Course on C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Buffalo Bills initially stood by safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson after he was ejected from a win over the Las Vegas Raiders and handed a one-game suspension, but abruptly changed course after his suspension came to an end.

The Bills announced earlier this week that they were cutting ties with the veteran, who had been punished for spitting on a Raiders player. Bills head coach Joe Brady explained the decision this week, saying it was more business than personal.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Opened Door to His Own Exit

Though many Bills fans and reporters suggested the team should cut ties with Gardner-Johnson after his ejection, Brady initially said the team had no plans to cut him.

“Look, C.J.’s a member of the Buffalo Bills,” Brady said, via Pro Football Talk. “We brought him here for a reason, and we know that he knows that he has to play better. He knows he has to be better for this team, and, you know, just like everybody else, right, we’ve got to learn from this stuff, and we have to improve and find ways to get better as the season goes.”

But after the Bills released Gardner-Johnson this week, Brady said the team went through further evaluation and decided it was the best move for the defense.

“I have so much love for [C.J.],” Brady said. “Like, I really do. I loved getting to coach him. I loved being around him. I loved — I did love the edge, and his personality allowing him to be him, right? … So that didn’t make the decision easy at all.”

But Brady added that Gardner-Johnson’s one-game suspension opened the door for competition, which ultimately pushed him off the roster. The Bills elevated practice squad safety Geno Stone, a longtime NFL veteran, and he performed well in one of the best performances for the secondary all season.

“But it also opened a door and an opportunity for guys the other day, and that was a part of evaluation,” Brady said. “And seeing how those guys kind of played, and you know with a lot of the roster moves.”

Bills Could Make More Moves

Though the Bills are expected to turn to Stone and veteran safety Damar Hamlin to fill the void after Gardner-Johnson’s release, the team could also seek some outside help. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia suggested they could make a run at Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline.

“This is a home run fit,” Buscaglia wrote. “The Bills need an upgrade at safety, and Hooker is an ideal target for Beane. At 28 and playing at an elite level, Hooker is signed through 2028 with no guaranteed money after this year and would add about $4.7 million to this year’s cap. Beane values term control. On the field, Hooker pairs well with Cole Bishop and can play nickel if needed.”