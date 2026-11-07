Bills Make Decision on $30 Million Player Ahead of Week 9 MNF Game vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills will face the Minnesota Vikings in a major “Monday Night Football” matchup in week 9. Head coach Joe Brady has already ruled out one player for the contest.

After Saturday’s practice, Brady said wide receiver Joshau Plamer is out. Plamer suffered a hamstring injury against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

Plamer has appeared in six games this season, recording four receptions for 117 yards and two scores.

Buffalo Signed Palmer Last Offseason

The Bills signed Palmer to a three-year, $30 million contract last offseason, and so far, almost two seasons in, it hasn’t gone well for the 27-year-old receiver.

Palmer battled an injury bug last season, dealing with ankle issues that kept him out for six games. The Bills placed him on injured reserve after they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card game last season, ending his playoff journey.

Palmer’s injury bug struck again in Week 5 of this season when he suffered a shoulder injury in practice ahead of the Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams, missing the action.

The Bills Won’t Face Kyler Murray on Monday

Buffalo won’t face the Vikings’ starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, who is out with a hamstring injury.

The Vikings will start backup quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz has started one game this season, playing against the Chicago Bears in Week 2. He made a significant impact in Week 1, helping the team beat the Green Bay Packers after Murray left with an injury in the first half. Wentz threw for 133 yards and three touchdowns against the Packers and 143 yards against the Bears.

Wentz has had a handful of NFL games, with 11 seasons in the league, 105 games played, and 100 starts.

The Vikings have one of the best defenses in the NFL, allowing just 13.3 points per game, which is the least in the league. The Bills, on the other hand, have the league’s best offense, averaging 33.3 points per game. If the Vikings struggle to stop Buffalo from scoring, Wentz might have to turn this into a shootout, which may not be good for Minnesota, as the Vikings average only 20 points per game and rank 27th in the league.

After the Bills finish with the Vikings, they will face the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who have a combined record of 3-12 heading into Week 9. Then, Buffalo will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night.