Bills Predicted to Lose Out on Rumored CB Trade Target to NFC Contender

The Buffalo Bills could face some tough competition if they aim to improve their secondary before the NFL trade deadline hits.

Many insiders have predicted the Bills will explore some moves to improve the struggling position group, with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Tariq Woolen named as a potential target. But one NFL analyst believes the Bills will lose out on Woolen to another budding contender in the NFC.

Bills Could Watch Coveted Cornerback Go to Another Team

The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen broke down some potential trades that could happen before next week’s deadline, predicting the Chicago Bears will scoop up Woolen for the relatively low price of a sixth-round draft pick.

“Woolen signed just a one-year deal, and a team trading for him would only be on the hook for less than $1 million,” Nguyen wrote. “Dennis Allen wants to play man, but he doesn’t have the corners to do so at a high rate. Jaylon Johnson and the Bears’ cornerback room are struggling this season.”

Nguyen noted that the Bears are in a similar situation to the Bills, a Super Bowl contender that pairs a strong offense with a struggling defense.

“Woolen, 27, is an imperfect player, but his upside is huge, and his floor isn’t much lower than what Chicago has had,” Nguyen wrote. “Like the Bills, the Bears’ offense makes them contenders, but they need defensive help even if the defense is punching above its weight right now.”

Woolen was a rumored target for the Bills. Reporter Chris Trapasso of Buffalo Rumblings predicted that general manager Brandon Beane could make a run at Woolen to add a big body to their secondary.

“How about cornerback for the Buffalo Bills at the trade deadline?” Trapasso wrote. “If so, would Tariq Woolen move the needle? He’s the league’s largest outside cornerback at just over 6’4” and 208 pounds who signed a one-year deal in March with the now 2-4 Eagles. He’s most known for his six-interception rookie campaign, and he’s snagged six since then in the regular season.”

Bills Already Made One Key Addition

The Bills did not wait for the trade deadline to start improving their secondary. During the bye week, the team brought back veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White, who was a regular starter last season. White was initially signed to the practice squad, but the team indicated that he could join the active roster once he is back up to speed.

The Bills could need some more immediate help, however. Starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is suspended for this week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens after he was seen spitting on a Las Vegas Raiders player in Buffalo’s Week 6 win.