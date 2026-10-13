Bills Re-Sign 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Day After Release

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a great 37-34 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and they made a few roster moves on Tuesday ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Buffalo signed linebacker Mike Danna to its 53-man roster and released cornerback Anthony Kendall.

The Bills released Danna ahead of their Monday matchup with the Rams and added Kendall to the 53-man roster. The move was intended to add more defensive backs to handle the Rams’ high-powered passing attack.

Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News wrote on X Tuesday that the plan is for the Bills to bring Kendall back to their practice squad.

“Mike Danna wasn’t gone for long. Back on the 53, with the Bills planning to bring Kendall back to the practice squad,” Lysowski wrote.

Danna Won Two Super Bowls With the Chiefs

Danna has been in the NFL for seven seasons, spending his first six with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2020 to 2025. He helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowls in 2022 and 2023. Danna recorded 21.5 sacks in 87 games with the Chiefs.

The Bills signed Danna to a one-year deal in early May, but he has yet to appear in a regular season game for Buffalo.

Buffalo Needs to Address Its Defensive Issues

The Bills’ offense has started the season strong, scoring 24 or more points in each of their first five games. However, the same isn’t true for their defense. Buffalo has allowed over 30 points in three of those five games. Interestingly, the Bills won all three of those high-scoring games, while giving up 16 points to the Chargers in a Week 3 win and 29 points to the Patriots in a Week 4 loss.

To make the Super Bowl this season, the Bills must address their defensive issues. Allowing 30 points per game, especially against strong postseason teams, will hinder their ability to win consistently. They must improve their defense moving forward, starting this week against a Raiders team that is currently 3-2.

The Raiders have scored 26 or more points in their first four games, but they managed only 17 points on the road against the Patriots in Week 5.

Las Vegas will look to bounce back at home this week, and the Bills better be prepared. The Bills will stay on the West Coast this week to avoid the long trip back to Buffalo and then back west. This will benefit their bodies.