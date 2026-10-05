Bills Receive Interesting Injury Update on D.J. Moore After Loss to Patriots

The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday, falling to the New England Patriots 29-26. One of the main concerns from the game was an injury to wide receiver DJ Moore.

Moore left the game in the first half due to a shoulder injury and did not return. No initial update on Moore’s status came right after the game ended. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided an update on Sunday evening, revealing that Moore aggravated his shoulder injury. But it is not considered a “long-term issue” right now.

“Bills WR D.J. Moore aggravated his shoulder injury during today’s loss to the Patriots, per source. It is not considered “a long term issue as of right now.,” Schefter wrote on X.

Moore had one reception on two targets for 11 yards and one rush for six yards before leaving the game.

Moore Already Had a Shoulder Issue in Week 2

Many Bills fans know Moore sustained a shoulder injury during their Week 2 victory over the Detroit Lions. He left the first half and did not return. Although Moore hasn’t missed any entire games because of the injury, he has been limited in practice from time to time over the past two weeks because of it.

Since Moore suffered his shoulder issue in Week 2, which was a Thursday night game, he had about 10 days to recover before the Bills played the Chargers in Week 3. Brady said on Sept. 18 that the long week helped Moore’s recovery.

“We’re still obviously going through [it],” Brady said, via Pro Football Talk. “One of the perks of the Thursday night game, not a lot of perks, but one of the perks of it is you do get that long weekend, and guys will recover. So we don’t practice again until next Wednesday. No different than any other — we’ll see how these guys are going to recover and how their body will take it. As you guys who have been around DJ or know DJ’s past, he’s as tough as they come. So, if he can be out there, he’ll be out there.”

Moore did play in the Bills’ Week 3 win over the Chargers, recording six receptions for 67 yards, but maybe he should have taken that week off to make sure his shoulder was healthy.

This article will be updated with more information.