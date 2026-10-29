Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Announces Personal News Before Ravens Game

“Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association, helping fight heart disease and stroke through lifesaving research, education, advocacy, and resources,” Hamlin noted at the contest page on Fandiem. “Your donation helps Damar Hamlin support healthier lives and communities nationwide. Donate now for your chance to win!”

Earlier in October, Hamlin announced that he was representing the Bills in the NFL’s 2026 Nation of Lifesavers Player Ambassador Class.

As reporter Zachary Penque of WGRZ in Buffalo reported, Hamlin was joining ther league representatives to promote CPR education through public service announcements and community initiatives.

Hamlin is a returning ambassador and said the job is very personal to him.

“CPR gave me a second chance at life, and that is something I will never take for granted,” Hamlin said, via WGRZ. “I’m here today with a purpose bigger than myself thanks to the people around me who knew what to do and were prepared to act. I’m proud to continue serving as an ambassador alongside the American Heart Association, the Buffalo Bills and the NFL, using my story to inspire more people to learn CPR because it has the power to save lives.”

Damar Hamlin Playing Big Role This Week

Hamlin is expected to take on a big role in the coming week, likely joining the starting lineup after veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was issued a one-game suspension for spitting toward a Las Vegas Raiders player in the team’s Week 6 win.

Bills defensive coordinator said Hamlin did a great job of stepping in after Gardner-Johnson was ejected from the game. Hamlin has also filled in at nickel cornerback, a position he had not previously played.