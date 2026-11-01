Bills ‘in Talks’ to Acquire $48 Million Star Defensive Back: Report

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the AFC’s best teams through the first half of the season, but it can be argued their secondary has been their Achilles heel.

Buffalo is giving up 28.5 points per game, and its pass defense ranks among the league’s worst (31st). The problem isn’t lost on defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard either.

“There’s too many times we look confused,” Leonhard told The Associated Press during the bye week.

However, help could be on the way — and it might come from a team that just showed it’s open for business by trading away one star defender already.

Titans, Bills Reportedly Talking Amani Hooker Trade

The Tennessee Titans shook up the league on Thursday when they traded All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears.

Chicago sent 2027 and 2028 first-round picks and a 2027 fourth-rounder for Simmons and a 2028 fifth. That came just four months after Tennessee gave him a $105.8 million extension.

At 1-6, the Titans appear ready to sell. That’s why Kevin Massare of Bills Roundtable is convinced Buffalo and Tennessee will make a deal. Massare even went as far as to say sources have told the Bills are already in talks to acquire a Titans defender who he believes to be safety Amani Hooker.

“I have people I trust inside Tennessee right now that say the Bills have been very active in trade talks with the Titans,” Massare said. “I can say with confidence, per multiple sources I trust inside Tennessee, the Bills have had multiple discussions and are honing in on a deal — I would have to assume they’re talking about Hooker.

“They do have guys like John Franklin-Meyers, Cody Barton, a couple of other players that could be practical (but Hooker makes the most sense).”

Mike Moraitis of Bills On SI believes Tennessee has given Buffalo a “green light” to go after Hooker, who has been a popular name in Buffalo trade circles for weeks. The Bills have also been linked to Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, who would cost a lot more to land.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Hooker 10th on his trade block big board and named the Bills and Washington Commanders as suitors. Knox projected a 2027 fourth-round pick as the price.

What Amani Hooker Would Add to the Bills

The 28-year-old Hooker has 46 tackles, two interceptions and three passes defensed in six games this season. He has allowed a 70.1 passer rating in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus (17th among safeties).

That’s a big upgrade for a Bills secondary with Cole Bishop and Super Bowl champion C.J. Gardner-Johnson manning the two safety spots. Neither has played up to expectations.

Hooker, 2019 fourth-round pick, is just two years removed from his career-high five interceptions in 2024. He also wouldn’t be a rental. He signed a three-year, $48.6 million extension with $29 million guaranteed in September 2025, which keeps him under contract through 2028.

The Titans could save $7.4 million by releasing Hooker next spring, which gives them a reason to listen to trade offers now.

If a fourth-rounder or a 2027 third-round pick gets it done, that’s a small price to pay for a Super Bowl contender with a glaring hole on the back end of its defense, especially with the Nov. 10 trade deadline fast approaching.