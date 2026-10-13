Bills’ OT Victory Forces Rams Into Making Significant Roster Decision

The Buffalo Bills secured a thrilling overtime win on Monday, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 37-34. The win set up a big change for the Rams on Tuesday.

One pivotal moment came when the Rams had a chance to win in overtime with 4:16 left. All Los Angeles needed was a field goal since the Bills received the ball first in overtime. However, James Cook fumbled the football, giving the Rams possession.

The Rams moved the ball down to the Bills’ 30-yard line, setting up a potential game-winning kick. Unfortunately for them, Greg Rousseau blocked Harrison Mevis’s field goal, allowing the Bills to regain possession and ultimately kick their own game-winning field goal.

Los Angeles didn’t wait long to make a roster decision, parting ways with Mevis on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

“The Rams are moving on from K Harrison Mevis, per me and Mike Garafolo, as coach Sean McVay authors a special teams shakeup,” Rapoport wrote on X.

Rapoport reported that the Rams will sign Blake Grupe off the New York Jets practice squad to replace Mevis.

“They are signing Blake Grupe off the Jets practice squad,” Rapoport added.

The Rams Have Had Kicking Issues All Season

Mevis not only missed the game-winning kick, but he also missed a crucial first-quarter kick. On the Rams’ first possession, they moved the ball all the way down to the Bills’ 32-yard line, but Mevis missed a 50-yard field goal that would have tied the game at 3-3, since Buffalo had scored a field goal on its first drive.

The 6-foot kicker has been with the Rams for the last two seasons and has made 5 of 9 field-goal attempts through the first five games of this season.

Buffalo Will Stay on the West Coast Ahead of Week 6

The Bills won’t be returning to Buffalo anytime soon. Since they play the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week 6, the team has decided to stay on the West Coast that week. This allows them to practice there instead of traveling back to Buffalo, which would require a flight, only to turn around and travel again shortly after. ESPN’s Troy Aikman mentioned this during Monday night’s broadcast.

The Raiders started the season 3-0 but have fallen in their last two games. This could be a good opportunity for the Bills to pick up another win before they face the Ravens on Nov. 1, after their bye week.