Buffalo Bils GM Drops Bold Comment on Potential Trades Ahead of Deadline

The Buffalo Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL and could be active on the trade front ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

Buffalo has some clear areas of need on defense, and the Bills could look to upgrade its secondary, linebacker, or pass rusher, as there are a variety of ways Buffalo looks to improve

The Bills are off to a 6-1 start and will go on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Brandon Beane Makes Bold Comment on Trade Deadline

Buffalo hasn’t made a move ahead of the deadline, and many fans are hoping they can pull something off.

Ahead of the trade deadline, Bills GM Brandon Beane spoke to The Associated Press and revealed he’s as aggressive as ever.

“Bills GM Brandon Beane tells AP that he’s as aggressive as ever heading into trade deadline and more than likely targeting defense. If going to use what limited cap space he has, he said he’d “probably” use it to acquire a defender,” John Wawrow wrote on X.

The fact that Beane would even admit he is aggressive and revealed his focus could be a good sign. It could mean that Buffalo is close to acquiring a player to help their defense.

Or, perhaps Beane is letting fans know he tried as hard as ever to make a move but couldn’t, to try and not let the fanbase down. However, if Beane doesn’t improve the defense, Bills fans will likely be angry. Many already called for him to be fired this offseason anyway.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Nov. 10, so time is running out for Beane to make a move.

What Will the Buffalo Bills do at the Trade Deadline?

Buffalo is expected to be active on the trade front ahead of the deadline.

ESPN NFL insider Nick Suss claimed the Bills’ deadline goal should be adding to its secondary.

“Be aggressive with secondary options,” Suss wrote. “With the way the Bills’ offense is playing, a league-average defense should be enough to make them serious contenders. Now, the salary cap situation complicates things. With the roster as is, the Bills have a little less than $4 million to spend. But they should be in the market for an extra safety or nickel corner to fortify a weakness and alleviate some of the concerns caused by injuries and early-season mistakes.”

If the Bills can improve their defense, they could very well be the team to beat in the NFL.