Bills Trade Pitch Brings in $36M Corner Help Amid Recent News

There’s no question that the Buffalo Bills need help in the secondary, and ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes the team could look to make a trade to address the issue soon.

“And the Bills could need some help in the secondary as they continue to transition to Jim Leonhard’s defense,” Graziano wrote in ESPN’s Week 5 ‘Which team most needs to make a trade — and at what position?’ section.

That said, Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker believes the Bills are a top trade destination for New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens.

Bills Could Look to Make A Trade for Jets Cornerback Brandon Stephens

Here’s what Locker had to say about Brandon Stephens potentially being dealt ahead of the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline:

“Stephens has become an effective cornerback since joining the Jets last offseason. Since the start of 2025, his 70.2 overall PFF grade ranks 14th out of 40 qualified corners. Stephens has also tightened up his coverage this year, with his 74.4 PFF coverage mark the ninth-highest at the position.

How much the 1-3 Jets will sell is unknown, but general manager Darren Mougey always seems open for business. Given that Stephens is a 2028 free agent and the team drafted D’Angelo Ponds in the second round, a trade may not be that implausible.”

Looking at this from the Bills’ perspective, yes, this is a divisional rival, but the Jets would be better off shipping Stephens away while they can, who signed a three-year, $36M deal, especially if they can get a 2027 fourth-round pick in return.

Buffalo already worked out four cornerbacks on Thursday and signed one, but they need a proven veteran like Stephens who’s still playing at a high level to come in and shore up the cornerback position, especially with Christian Benford battling through a toe injury.

Joe Brady Comments on Maxwell Hairston

Quite frankly, Maxwell Hairston hasn’t played up to the expectations you would have for a first-round pick, giving up eight receptions with a 114.4 passer rating allowed through four weeks according to PFF, but head coach Joe Brady still has his back.

“A lot of times it’s just focusing on the detail and the technique and understanding, ‘How can I do my job right here,’ and not worrying about anything outside (like) what’s being said about me, how I played, any of that stuff,” Brady said regarding Hairston allowing four receptions on eight targets for 44 yards, including two fourth-down conversions and two completions to Romeo Doubs in the end zone.

“I’ve got all the confidence (in Hairston). I said it yesterday. There’s a reason he stayed out there because I believe there’s going to be an opportunity he was going to go make a play. He’s going to be out there this Monday, and he’s going to make a play.”