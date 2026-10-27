Breakout Bills WR Drops Cryptic Hint About Return After Injury

The Buffalo Bills could be getting a big addition to their offense after this season’s trade deadline.

Former practice squad wide receiver Tyrell Shavers had a breakout season in 2025, becoming a key part of the offense and a regular contributor on special teams, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the team’s playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and has been working his way back since then.

Bills Could Get Tyrell Shavers Back Soon

While the Bills have not announced a definite timeline on a return for Shavers, the wide receiver’s agent shared a cryptic post hinting that he will be back soon.

In a post on Tuesday, agent Paul DeRousselle shared a picture of Shavers running onto the field before a game. Though he didn’t include any more information, Bills reporter Ryan Talbot noted that Shavers is expected to return to the field soon.

“Tyrell Shavers is going to be the #Bills’ post-trade deadline addition to the WR room and it’s going to be exactly what the team needs,” Talbot shared in a post on X. “No exact timeline yet on his return, but a source close to the receiver told me ‘sooner rather than later.’ “

Shavers flashed some of his potential in the 2024 season finale against the New York Jets, catching a pass on his first career target and racing through the defense for a 69-yard touchdown. Shavers assumed a more regular role in the offense, making 15 receptions for 245 yards with one touchdown in the regular season.

Bills Could Make Other Trade Deadline Changes

Though the Bills have put together one of the league’s best offenses this season, some NFL insiders believe they could still make some moves to improve at the trade deadline. SI.com writer Mike Moraitis suggested the Bills could take advantage on an Indianapolis Colts team determined to accumulate assets for a rebuild.

“Among the Colts that could be available, Rapoport and Schefter say, are defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, and wide receiver Keenan Allen,” Moraitis wrote. “As we touched on in our biggest needs section below, wideout is a spot the Bills should consider adding to.”

The Bills have gotten spotty contributions from their wide receiving corps, especially offseason addition DJ Moore. Though he has shown game-changing ability while on the field, Moore has also missed two games after suffering a shoulder injury.