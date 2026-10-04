Buffalo Bills Make Final Call on Christian Benford Ahead of Patriots Game

The Buffalo Bills are looking to improve to 4-0 as they host the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Buffalo is coming off a comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers to improve to 3-0. The Bills can take a commanding lead in the AFC East with a win over the Patriots.

Buffalo is a seven-point favorite at home against New England. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Buffalo Bills Announce Inactives vs. Patriots

Getty T.J. Sanders among those inactive for the Bills in Week 4.

Buffalo does have some key injuries heading into Week 4, as star cornerback Christian Benford won’t play.

Benford left last week’s game and didn’t practice this week, but was considered questionable. However, he isn’t healthy enough to suit up, as he is inactive. Buffalo promoted Kani Walker from the practice squad to take his spot.

The Bills inactives for Week 4 are as follows:

None of the Bills’ inactives are a major surprise, as Bell, Bowry, Reed-Adams, and Kilgore are all rookies who have been inactive throughout the season. Sanders, meanwhile, returned to practice this week after having appendicitis. Yet, he does think he is close to returning.

“I felt like almost myself today, which is a good step forward, I feel like,” Sanders said. “I felt like I was flying around, moving good. Didn’t really have pain anywhere. Everything just felt good. Everything felt natural. I’m close. I just feel like one more day on the field with the guys, that should do it. That first day back, you just want to see where you’re at, and [on Friday], I’ll probably press the gas a little bit more.”

The biggest loss for the Bills is losing Benford, who is the team’s No. 1 cornerback. Although Benford has struggled at times this season, being without him is a big loss. Benford has recorded 16 tackles this season in 3 games.

Buffalo Expecting Tough Test Against Patriots

Although the Patriots and quarterback Drake Maye have struggled this season, Buffalo knows they present some problems.

Buffalo head coach Joe Brady said the Patriots are always a tough out and a very difficult team to game plan for.

“It’s a hard team to game plan for, and they do a great job of understanding who they are, their tendencies, switching it up, and that you’re playing a game, both the players and the coaches, the entire game,” Brady said. “They do a tremendous job, and it’s obviously gonna be a tough matchup for us.”

If Buffalo can get the win, they will improve to 4-0 and further cement themselves atop the AFC East.