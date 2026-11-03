Bills Cut Ties With Veteran Defensive Back After Punishment

The Buffalo Bills are moving on from safety CJ Gardner-Johnson just days after he served a one-game suspension stemming from a spitting incident against the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz broke the news Tuesday, reporting that Buffalo is releasing the veteran defensive back after he started six games for the organization.

“Sources: The #Bills are releasing safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson,” Schultz wrote on X. Gardner-Johnson, who has started 6 games for Buffalo, did not play on Sunday due to a 1-game suspension for a spitting incident in the Raiders game.”

Bills News: Buffalo Cut Ties With CJ Gardner-Johnson

The decision comes after CJ Gardner-Johnson was ejected for spitting in the direction of Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and center Tyler Linderbaum, an incident that prompted massive criticism and raised questions about the distractions surrounding his play style.

What’s particularly notable is that head coach Joe Brady previously defended Gardner-Johnson’s place on the roster, saying the safety remained an important member of the team. Now, the Bills are ready to move in a different direction.

Gardner-Johnson has built a reputation as an emotional, outspoken competitor, but the latest incident crossed a line for the NFL and created another issue for a Bills team trying to maintain its focus throughout the season.

Joe Brady’s Previous Comments

Perhaps the most interesting part of the release is what Brady said about Gardner-Johnson immediately after the incident.

The Bills head coach did not excuse the safety’s actions and made it clear that the behavior was unacceptable.

“He knows that that can’t happen. That’s inexcusable. That’s not the standard that we’re going to have and play with,” Brady said. “He’s addressed it, it’s been addressed.”

Brady shared that he had private conversations with Gardner-Johnson following the incident and also addressed the issue during a team meeting. At the time, he added that the organization would not impose any additional punishment beyond the NFL’s one-game suspension.

“It can’t happen. That’s why that’s not what we’re about. That’s not what the game of football’s about. And he knows that. And I’m understanding of why he was kicked out of the game,” Brady said.

Gardner-Johnson also spoke to reporters after the game, apologizing for his actions. However, a player can only apologize so much before people realize he’s not learning from his mistakes.

The Bills desperately need help in the secondary, which only adds to the anger surrounding the decision to part ways with Gardner-Johnson.

He was supposed to be a game-changer on defense after having a great season with the Chicago Bears in 2025. However, it’s been a different story.