Dion Dawkins Delivers Positive Playing Status Update Despite Not Practicing

Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins has started every game so far this season, but consecutive days missing practice on Thursday and Friday have cast doubt as to whether he will suit up in Week 9 as Buffalo travel to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Despite missing the practice time, speaking on Friday afternoon Dawkins expressed confidence and hope that he would be able to return on Monday.

Dion Dawkins Hopeful of Playing on Monday Night

“Dion Dawkins didn’t practice on Friday but he seemed hopeful he could be ready for go on Monday. Played through the rib injury for three quarters against the Ravens.” Matt Parrino reported, before quoting Dawkins himself.

“I’ve been winning my battles off the field to try and be available for Monday,” Dawkins said after missing practice for the second straight day.

Playing through an injury in the game in which one originally sustains the injury is not the same as returning the following week, having dealt with that injury over the past seven days.

Nonetheless, Dawkins’ optimism certainly serves as an excellent sign for a Bills offensive line that ranks in the top-10 for sacks allowed, but only 21st in pressure rate allowed.

Bills Could Be Without Other Starting Offensive Linemen

The five-time Pro Bowler has consistently been one of, if not the best OL on the team for the past half decade and more.

Perhaps the bigger issue at this juncture is the health of the rest of the offensive line. Right tackle Spencer Brown was limited in practice with a back injury the past two days, whilst starting left guard Alec Anderson has – like Dawkins – also not practice at all yet this past week.

All-in-all, there are a whopping 20 names on the Bills’ injury report this week. But, if Dawkins’ assertion is correct, he at least will able to partake in Week 9.