Ed Oliver Injury Update: Bills Star DT Exits Patriots Game

The Buffalo Bills entered their Week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots undefeated. While the 1-2 Patriots look like a shell of their AFC East-winning team from last season, the Bills aren’t sleeping on their division rival.

Bills star defensive tackle Ed Oliver made his presence known early, sacking Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and forcing a fumble in the first half. However, Oliver suddenly exited the game in the third quarter.

While it first appeared the Oliver, standing on the sidelines with his helmet off, may just be taking a breather — it appears he’s suffered a new injury

Bills Defensive Tackle Ed Oliver Suffered a Knee Injury Against the Patriots

The Bills announced that Oliver is questionable to return with a knee injury. Oliver’s exit is a tough blow for the Bills defense, which is already struggling against Maye and Co. on Sunday.

This is the 28-year-old’s second injury of the season. After Oliver recorded five tackles, one quarterback hit, and a fumble recovery during the Bills’ 36-31 victory in Week 1, he was a last-minute scratch ahead of Buffalo’s Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions after injuring his hip during pregame warmups.

The Bills’ No. 9 overall pick from the 2019 NFL draft signed a four-year, $68 million contract in 2023. He’s signed through the 2027 NFL season.

Bills DT Ed Oliver Suffered Heartbreaking Loss After His Son Died This Offseason

Oliver’s son, also named Ed, drowned in a swimming pool at the defensive tackle’s Houston home on June 28. TMZ reported, “When first responders arrived, they were told the child’s parents had found him unresponsive in the pool.

“The toddler, who was just shy of his second birthday, was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:18 PM.”

Oliver also shares a daughter, Eva, with his longtime partner, Dymond Gladney. She posted an adorable video of Oliver with their late son petting a horse in February.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said the team is helping Oliver in any way they can. “What we’ve been doing is giving him his space and time, but at the same time being around him, loving up on him, but not trying to do anything to reopen that,” Allen said. “Just guys being around him and putting their hand on him and not having to say too much. But I got your back.”