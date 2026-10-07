Eli Manning Makes Bold Comment on Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Before Rams Game

Two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Eli Manning has plenty of praise for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Manning is the longtime New York Giants quarterback and is likely a future Hall of Famer. Since retiring, he’s become an analyst, and he has had plenty of praise for Allen before their game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Buffalo is off to a 3-1 start and is coming off an upset loss to the New England Patriots

Eli Manning Praises Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

The Bills are led by quarterback Josh Allen, who is one of the best players in the NFL. Allen won MVP for the 2024 NFL season, as he’s made Buffalo a perennial contender.

However, Manning believes Buffalo relies too much on Allen, which is why they haven’t been able to get over the hump, despite being the best quarterback in the NFL.

“The quarterback has to be on fire every game to win, it’s tough. I think Josh is the best quarterback in the NFL right now,” Manning said on Pardon My Take on Wednesday. “His skill set, being able to run, and make the throws, and be a fourth-quarter guy throughout the whole game- can take over a game.

“But there is a lot on his shoulders, and it’s tough to do that week in and week out. It’s tough to do that in the playoffs, four games in a row against four good teams. You are going to have a tough game, teams will stop you, that is what makes it tough for them to win a championship.”

It’s a bold take from Manning as he declared Allen the best quarterback in the NFL. But he also gave the Bills a harsh reality check, as he doesn’t think the way the team is built can lead to playoff success by relying on Allen to do everything.

Josh Allen Reflects on Costly Interception

In Buffalo’s loss to the Patriots, Allen threw a costly interception late in the fourth quarter which seemingly ended the game.

Allen chucked a ball into double coverage, as it was a throw he didn’t need to make. It’s still those errors he makes every once in a while, and he took full blame for the loss.

“Should throw that one out of bounds. Live to fight another day,” Allen said to the media after the game. “We hurt ourselves tonight. Offense, defense, special teams, everybody. We all feel like we could all play better. These ones sting. The division ones sting. I mean, it feels like a two-game swing, and we’ve got to find a way to to learn from this and move it in the back of our brain, and learn from it and move on.”

Allen and the Bills will look to get back on track against the Rams on Monday Night Football.