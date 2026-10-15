Buffalo Bills Analyst Calls for 8-Year Veteran to be Benched Amid Slow Start

The Buffalo Bills could make some surprising defensive moves amid their struggles.

Buffalo’s defense has been an issue this season, as the secondary has been picked apart. The struggles showed up in the Bills’ thrilling 37-34 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.

Buffalo will remain on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 NFL action.

Buffalo Bills Could Bench CJ Gardner-Johnson

The Bills could look to spark their defense with some changes to the secondary.

One change Buffalo could make is benching eight-year veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Gardner-Johnson was supposed to be a veteran leader of the defense, but he has struggled this season and has also taken some penalties.

With that, Bills analyst Tim Graham of The Athletic believes Buffalo could look to bench Gardner-Johnson.

“I wonder about Gardner-Johnson. Brady didn’t sound too pleased when he discussed how much CJGJ flirted with 15-yard penalties late in the Rams game. CJGJ’s silliness almost negated a couple of Bills stops after the whistle. And, as you noted, he hasn’t played well anyway. Maybe he’ll see more time on the sideline moving forward,” Graham wrote.

Cole Bishop is one starting safety, but outside of him, the depth is thin. The Bills could look to trade for a safety, as Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic has also felt Gardner-Johnson has struggled.

“To me, the weak links have been cornerback when Hairston was in the lineup, inside linebacker, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who has struggled in the last two games. That doesn’t even include nickel corner Dee Alford, whose play was average this year before his ankle injury,” Buscgalia added.

Gardner-Johnson is in his eighth NFL season and first with the Bills. He’s recorded 25 tackles and an interception this season, but he could be on the verge of getting benched.

Buffalo Could Explore Trade Market for Safety

With Gardner-Johnson struggling this season, it could force Bills GM Brandon Beane to make a move.

Buscaglia believes safety has become a pressing need and could be a position the Bills need to go out and add to before the trade deadline.

“Safety is very much on my short list of positions they could target at the trade deadline. What about the offense, Tim? Josh Allen stole the show with his legs, but they’ll need to throw the ball more effectively to sustain success,” Buscaglia added.

Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James would be the top safeties available.

Yet, Buffalo could look at more depth options at safety, but it is a position they should look to upgrade.