Bills Give Injury Updates on Ed Oliver & D.J. Moore Before Ravens Game

Think of how well the Buffalo Bills have done so far this season — a 5-1 record and clear-cut Super Bowl contenders.

Now imagine how good they’d be with two of their best players back in the mix?

That’s what could be on tap for a big-time game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 after a pair of Bills stars returned to practice on Wednesday: defensive tackle Ed Oliver and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Oliver has missed the last two games with a knee injury.

“DT Ed Oliver will return to practice for the Bills on Wednesday ahead of the matchup with the Ravens,” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote on X. “Huge news.”

“When we put together the vision for this defense, it was around Ed,” Bills head coach Joe Brady said on Wednesday.

Moore Has Also Missed Last Two Games

Moore, like Oliver, has missed the last two games with an AC joint sprain.

His chances of playing against the Ravens seemed shakier on Wednesday than Oliver’s.

“D.J. Moore is practicing today but he remains in a red non contact jersey,” Bills reporter Matt Parrino wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

“We know the offense we can be with him on the field,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said on Wednesday. “Whether he comes back this week or next week, we want him healthy and playing full speed.”

Bills Have Hot Hand Coming Off Bye Week

No team in the NFL is hotter than the Bills right now after they bounced back from a disappointing home loss to the New England Patriots in Week 4 with consecutive road wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders before their bye in Week 7.

The Bills return from their bye with a home game against the down-on-their-luck Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, then hit the road to face the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings in a primetime Monday Night Football showdown in Week 9.

There’s one interesting schedule quirk for the Bills people should take note of — out of their final eight regular-season games, four of those games are against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who have a combined record of 3-10.