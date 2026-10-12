Buffalo Bills RB James Cook Handed Grim Take Ahead of Rams Game

The Buffalo Bills are set to go on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 5.

Buffalo is an underdog as the Bills are coming off a loss to the New England Patriots in Week 4. The Bills are 3-1 on the season.

Kickoff on Monday Night is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

James Cook Handed Reality Check Ahead of Rams Game

Buffalo will have its hands full against the Rams on Monday Night.

The Bills will need their offense clicking, and a big part of Buffalo’s offense is James Cook. Cook is one of the best running backs in the NFL. But NFL analyst Brandon Ray of FanSided handed him a harsh take before the game.

“For anyone that might be saying that Cook can be a difference-maker against the Rams, it might actually be the complete opposite, unfortunately,” Ray wrote. “After giving up 174 rushing yards in their first game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams’ run-defense has performed at a high level. From Weeks 2-4, the Rams have only given up 234 rushing yards, which is an average of 78 yards per game. …

“I’m not saying that Cook is only going to have 6 carries like he did last time against the Rams, but if the Rams’ run-defense sets the tone early on, and the Rams’ offense goes up early against a weak Bills secondary, Cook most likely won’t be involved as much as fans want him to be.”

Cook could very well be limited in the running game, but perhaps is more involved in the passing game. If he does struggle like the last time he played the Rams, it could be an issue for Buffalo to leave Los Angeles with a win.

Buffalo Bills Expecting Tough Challenge in Week 5

The Bills’ defense has struggled this season, and they will be up against the Rams’ offense.

Los Angeles has a stellar offense, and their defense is also great. So, Buffalo knows they present a lot of challenges to them.

“They’ve put a lot of resources into their defense and who they’ve brought in, obviously in the secondary, making trades,” Bills QB Josh Allen said. “[CB Trent McDuffie’s] a heck of a player. [DL] Aaron Donald is Aaron Donald. He’s back.

“They present a lot of different challenges, a lot of different looks, pressure from kind of all over. It’s a tough defense to get a tail on. So yeah, we’re going to have our hands full.”

The Bills’ pass rush will need to get after Matthew Stafford early and often, especially with the struggles in the secondary.

“All over the field from their backs to their receivers, they’ve got a solid front offensive line-wise,” Chubb said. “It’s a great team, man. And it’s a team that’s been good for a long time. They kind of found their formula to have success deep in the playoffs.”

Buffalo are 3.5-point road underdogs.