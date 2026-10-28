Buffalo Bills Named as Landing Spot for $105.8M DT in Blockbuster Move

The Buffalo Bills could be active on the trade front ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL Trade Deadline.

Buffalo’s defense has been an issue, as the Bills could look to upgrade at linebacker and in the secondary. Yet, the team could also bolster its defensive line and get after the quarterback faster, as well as stop the run.

Buffalo is 5-1 and atop the AFC East.

Buffalo Bills Named as Landing Spot for Jeffery Simmons

Buffalo is one of the top teams in the NFL and should look to be active on the trade front as the Bills are in their Super Bowl window.

NFL analyst Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports named the Bills as the best fit for Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

“The need: Another disruptor up front. The solution: DL Jeffery Simmons. Even with big leaps from defensive tackle Deone Walker and EDGE Greg Rousseau, the Bills are 24th in defensive rushing success rate, and with Ed Oliver’s injury issues, Buffalo has been iffy up front outside of Walker. Buffalo has long maintained the status quo at the deadline, but this is the year to change that in a big way,” Pereles wrote.

“Simmons is a superstar — one of the best defenders on the planet, regardless of position. Could you imagine combining him with Walker? Legitimately terrifying. It would also help a leaky secondary. When opposing quarterbacks aren’t pressured, the Bills are getting shredded: 30th in defensive EPA per play and dead last in defensive success rate. That has to change.”

Simmons is a four-time Pro Bowler and one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL, so he would be a major addition. He signed a massive three-year, $105.8 million extension this offseason, as he won’t be a free agent until after the 2030 season.

However, his name has come up in trade rumors, and although the cost to acquire him would be high, he would be a major addition to the Bills’ defensive line for years to come.

Buffalo Makes Roster Moves

Ahead of the Bills’ home game against the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo made some roster moves.

The Bills announced they signed cornerback A.J. Woods and linebacker Andre Jones Jr. to the practice squad. As a corresponding move, Buffalo released cornerback Anthony Kendall and defensive lineman Austin Johnson from the practice squad.

Woods signed with the Bills on Oct. 6 but was waived on Oct. 19. Now, just a week-and-a-half later, he once again signed with Buffalo’s practice squad. The cornerback won Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones returns to Buffalo after being with the team in 2025 and part of 2026. The Miami Dolphins signed him off the Bills practice squad in September and waived him on Oct. 20. He will now be back on the practice squad and add some linebacker depth.