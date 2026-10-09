Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen Handed Reality Check Ahead of Rams Game

The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season in Week 4 at home against the New England Patriots.

Buffalo struggled on offense and defense, as Josh Allen threw an interception that ended the game. It was a frustrating performance for the Bills, and now they were handed a harsh reality check ahead of Week 5.

Buffalo will go on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Buffalo Bills Get Reality Check Ahead of Rams Game

After Buffalo lost to the Patriots at home, the Bills will go on the road to play the Rams on Monday Night Football.

Although the Rams are without Myles Garrett and could also be without Aaron Donald, Los Angeles’ offense can pose a lot of problems for Buffalo. With that, oddsmakers like the Rams to win, as they are favored by 3 points.

Sports betting analyst Ben Fawkes of Yahoo! revealed it’s the biggest underdog Josh Allen and the Bills are in five years.

“The Buffalo Bills are currently a 3-point underdog at the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. That would be the biggest underdog Josh Allen has been in a game in nearly FIVE years (+3.5 at Tom Brady’s TB Bucs on Dec. 12, 2021),” Fawkes wrote.

The Bills being the biggest underdog in nearly five years shows that the oddsmakers aren’t sold on Buffalo. The defense has been an issue all season, and the Rams offense can put up points in a hurry, which is troubling news for the Bills.

If Buffalo can pull off the upset against the Rams, they will cement themselves as possibly the top Super Bowl contender. Yet, the Bills have plenty of question marks, which is why Buffalo is the underdog, even with Allen at the helm.

Buffalo Preparing for Tough Game Against Los Angeles

The Rams were Super Bowl favorites entering the season, especially after adding Garrett and bringing back Donald.

Los Angeles also has a dynamic offense, and Bills head coach Joe Brady knows it’s a tough matchup.

“They’re a dynamic offense,” Brady said. “They’re also dynamic in the run game as well. And so, it’s a challenge anytime you go against that outfit… You have two All-Pros on the outside and an MVP playing the quarterback position.”

Allen, meanwhile, believes the Rams can pose a lot of problems and Buffalo has its hands full going on the road.

“They’ve put a lot of resources into their defense and who they’ve brought in, obviously in the secondary, making trades,” Allen said. “[CB Trent McDuffie’s] a heck of a player. [DL] Aaron Donald is Aaron Donald. He’s back. They present a lot of different challenges, a lot of different looks, pressure from kind of all over. It’s a tough defense to get a tail on. So yeah, we’re going to have our hands full.”

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.