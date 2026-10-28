Bills Trade Pitch Lands Colts Disgruntled 4,447-Yard Wide Receiver

The Buffalo Bills could use another wide receiver as they look to strengthen their offense for the second half of the season, and a potential trade target has emerged in Indianapolis. Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has reportedly requested a trade, opening the door for Buffalo to pursue a player who could provide quarterback Josh Allen with another reliable pass-catching option.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Downs wants out of Indianapolis as the team has already traded away stars Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner.

“Downs has garnered trade interest from multiple teams but a deal hasn’t materialized yet, and with the Colts’ clear rebuilding efforts, Downs wants to be moved, which is known in the building,” Fowler added.

Downs has accumulated 2,447 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns across 54 career games since Indianapolis selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. With Buffalo looking to potentially add another dimension to its passing attack, the 25-year-old receiver could be an intriguing option at a manageable short-term cost.

Bills Could Benefit From Adding Josh Downs Amid Colts’ Rebuilding Efforts

While Buffalo would need to determine the asking price, Josh Downs’ experience and production make him a player worth considering.

The Bills have relied on Josh Allen’s ability to distribute the football to multiple guys, but adding another established receiver could give the offense more flexibility, especially with DJ Moore’s health in question.

Downs has shown he can produce over multiple seasons, and a change of scenery could allow him to take on a bigger role.

The Bills do not necessarily need to pursue a blockbuster deal to improve the offense, which is why targeting someone like Downs, who can contribute immediately without requiring a significant investment, might be a sensible approach.

Of course, a trade would depend on the Colts’ willingness to move Downs and the compensation Buffalo would have to surrender. Still, if Indianapolis is prepared to grant his trade request, general manager Brandon Beane could have an opportunity to acquire a young and productive receiver without paying a premium price that is associated with some of the NFL’s bigger-named wideouts.

Josh Downs, a few minutes ago: "I’m open to whatever. Whatever comes my way, comes my way and we go from there.” Whew. https://t.co/GvzImDJRwX — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 28, 2026

Downs’ Contract Makes Him A Target Worth Considering

One of the most appealing aspects of a potential trade for Josh Downs is his contract situation. The receiver is entering the final year of his rookie deal, meaning the Bills would not have to make a significant long-term financial commitment to acquire him for the remainder of the 2026 season.

That flexibility could be valuable for the Bills. Rather than immediately negotiate a lucrative extension, Buffalo could bring Downs into the building, evaluate how he fits into the offense, and determine whether he is someone they want to retain beyond the offseason.

Plus, it wouldn’t cost the Bills a lot of money to bring him in, since he has a base salary of $3.9 million and it’s already midseason.

If the Colts are willing to move him at a reasonable price, the Bills could have an opportunity to add another dynamic playmaker on offense while preserving the flexibility to make a longer-term decision in the offseason.