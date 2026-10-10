Bills Announce Sudden Joshua Palmer Injury Decision Before Rams Game

The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season last week, and the pain of that defeat was made worse by the fact that it came to the New England Patriots, the Bills’ divisional rival who ended Buffalo’s five-year reign atop the AFC East last season.

The 29-26 loss left the Bills at 3-1, just a single game ahead of the 2-2 Patriots and looking for solutions when they travel across the country to Los Angeles to take on Matthew Stafford and the Rams on Monday Night Football.

Before that game, the Bills made a sudden announcement about a veteran wide receiver who has played in all four games for Buffalo so far.

Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer has been ruled out of Monday night’s game against Los Angeles with a shoulder injury suffered in practice, according to NBC Sports reporter Mark Garcia.

With DJ Moore questionable as well, Palmer’s absence leaves Buffalo thin at receiver and raises questions about who Josh Allen will have available to target at SoFi Stadium.

Palmer hurt the shoulder Friday, then sat out Saturday’s practice. The Oct. 12 matchup is his first missed game of 2026, after a healthy start to the season.

Joshua Palmer Shoulder Injury Timeline

Palmer first appeared on the Bills’ injury report Friday, Oct. 9, as a limited participant with a shoulder issue, according to Bills On SI reporter Ralph Ventre.

He got “twisted up” in practice and underwent imaging, according to NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe. Coach Joe Brady had no immediate answer when asked whether the injury would extend beyond Monday, according to an Athletic report.

Brady also ruled out defensive lineman Ed Oliver. Moore, slot cornerback Dee Alford and defensive lineman Landon Jackson are questionable.

Buffalo has set no return timeline for Palmer while the imaging results come in. His next opportunity to play arrives Oct. 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Injuries have shadowed Palmer since 2025. A hip-drop tackle against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 triggered a high-ankle sprain, an MCL sprain and “a slightly torn labrum in my hip,” Palmer said, as quoted by Bills On SI.

He finished that season with 22 catches for 303 yards and no touchdowns in 12 games, then missed both playoff games after landing on injured reserve.

This year, Palmer has three catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns through four games, an average of 26.7 yards per reception, according to BuffaloBills.com statistics.

Both scores came on long plays, with a 34-yard go-ahead touchdown against the Houston Texans in Week 1 and a 43-yarder against the Detroit Lions in Week 2, according to CBS Sports reports.

Bills Receiver Depth Against Los Angeles Rams

Palmer ranked behind Moore, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman on the Bills’ unofficial Week 1 depth chart. Moore’s status shapes the Bills’ outlook more than Palmer’s absence does.

Moore sprained his AC joint in Week 2 and aggravated the shoulder in Week 4, according to NBC Sports. He returned to practice Saturday in a limited capacity, wearing a non-contact jersey. Moore carries a 91-game availability streak dating to December 2020.

“He is always going to do, literally, everything he can to be out there,” Brady said of Moore, as quoted by Bills On SI.

Coleman, who has dealt with an ankle issue, practiced fully Friday. If Moore sits, Shakir and Coleman project as the top two receivers, according to NBC Sports.

Rookie Skyler Bell, a fourth-round pick from UConn, was a healthy scratch for the first four games. He is expected to be active for his NFL debut, according to Wolfe.

“I hope to have everybody. We’re gonna prepare,” Brady said, as quoted by Bills On SI.