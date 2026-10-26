Buffalo Bills Named as Landing Spot for Ball Hawk CB to Bolster Defense

The Buffalo Bills‘ secondary has been an issue, and the team could look to the trade market to bolster it.

The NFL Trade Deadline is set for Nov. 10, so time is ticking for GM Brandon Beane to make a move.

Buffalo has been linked to several cornerbacks and safeties ahead of the trade deadline, as the Bills are atop the AFC East and all signs point to them going back to the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills Named as Best Fit for Donte Jackson

Buffalo’s defense has continued to be a major problem, and the Bills should look to bolster their secondary.

NFL analyst Daniel Popper of The Athletic named Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson as a potential fit for the Bills.

“Jackson is in the final year of a two-year free-agent deal he signed in 2025. He has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. Jackson is one of the most compelling defensive backs on this list. He is on an expiring deal,” Popper wrote.

“He is relatively cheap, so he is an option for teams tight against the cap. And he is an experienced veteran who can acclimate quickly to a variety of schemes, though a zone-heavy scheme would be the best fit. Jackson has 23 career interceptions, tied for fifth-most among active players. Best fits: Bills, Lions, Bengals, Jaguars.”

Jackson would be a nice addition to the Bills secondary and could split starting time with rookie Davison Igbinosun. The nine-year NFL veteran has been an impact cornerback for years and could make a difference in Buffalo’s secondary.

This season with the Chargers, he’s yet to record an interception, but he had 4 and 5 in the past two seasons. With Los Angeles winless, he likely will be moved, and the cost to acquire the pending free agent won’t be too high.

Buffalo Could Make CB Change

The Bills had their bye week, and they could use that as a chance to revamp their defense.

Buffalo has been starting Christian Benford and 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston. Yet, Igbinosun has played well and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said he will get more snaps.

“I think what he’s done the last couple weeks, he’s definitely earned a high majority of the snaps at the corner position. I know what I’m getting, play in and play out,” Leonhard said.

Igbinosun could start over Hairston against the Baltimore Ravens after the bye week.