Buffalo Bills Linked to Pair of Defensive Players From AFC East Rival

The Buffalo Bills are widely expected to pursue defensive help ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL Trade Deadline.

Buffalo is one of the best teams in the NFL, but the Bills’ defense has been a major problem, especially in the secondary. It started to look better last week, but Buffalo still could look to acquire a player or two.

The Bills are on their bye week before playing the Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 8.

Buffalo Bills Named Best Fit for Pair of Jets Players

Buffalo’s secondary has been an issue this season, and the Bills could look to add help at both cornerback and safety.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson hasn’t been as effective as the Bills had hoped, and although the team could turn to rookie Jalen Kilgore and Damar Hamlin, Buffalo could also add a player through a trade.

NFL analyst Daniel Popper of The Athletic named Buffalo as one of the best fits for New York Jets safety Andre Cisco.

“Cisco re-signed with the Jets this offseason on a one-year, $2.5 million deal,” Popper wrote. “He got benched after a Week 3 loss to the Lions and played only five defensive snaps from Weeks 4 to 6. He is another Jets player who is a trade candidate regardless of what happens from a win and loss standpoint over the next three weeks.

“Cisco had eight interceptions in three seasons for the Jaguars from 2022 to ’24. The ball production has not carried over to the Jets. But he is still an experienced free safety who could find a role patrolling the deep part of the field. Best fits: Bills, Lions, Steelers, Bears, Vikings, Cowboys.”

Cisco could add some more depth to the Bills’ safety room, especially if Buffalo moves on from Gardner-Johnson, which many fans have wanted. The 26-year-old has recorded 21 tackles, 1 sack, and a forced fumble this season and could come in and start right away for Buffalo.

Nashon Wright Also a Person of Interest

Along with Cisco, Popper named the Bills as a potential landing spot for cornerback Nashon Wright from the Jets.

Wright would add some much-needed depth to the cornerback room, especially if rookie Davison Igbinosun struggles down the stretch.

“The Jets signed Wright to a one-year deal in free agency, and he has yet to play a defensive snap this season for coach Aaron Glenn. Wright should be a trade candidate even if the Jets win games over the next three weeks. He had five picks playing for the Chicago Bears in 2025,” Popper added.

“Wright lacks some burst and change-of-direction ability. But his ball production last season was very impressive. At 6-foot-4, he has receiver-like skills in 50-50 situations. Best fits: Bills, Lions, Bengals, Jaguars, Panthers.”

It likely wouldn’t cost much for the Bills to acquire Wright, who hasn’t found a footing with the Jets.