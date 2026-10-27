Buffalo Bills Linked to 14-Year Veteran WR in Intriguing Move

The Buffalo Bills could look to bolster their offense ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL Trade Deadline.

Buffalo’s defense has been an issue, and the team has been urged to acquire secondary help. Yet, the Bills could also look for some offensive help to be an even better team.

Buffalo is coming off its bye week and will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills Potential Landing Spot for Keenan Allen

The Bills could use some more offensive weapons, amid injury concerns to No. 1 receiver DJ Moore.

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to be sellers and could have some names that the Bills will be interested in. Bills analyst Mike Moraitis of SI linked Buffalo to Allen to bolster the receiver core.

“Among the Colts that could be available, Rapoport and Schefter say, are defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, and wide receiver Keenan Allen,” Moraitis wrote. “As we touched on in our biggest needs section below, wideout is a spot the Bills should consider adding to.”

Allen is no longer the elite receiver he once was, but he is still a good veteran option and could be a safety net for Josh Allen. With the Colts this season, he’s recorded 29 receptions for 258 yards and one touchdown.

Allen is in his 14th NFL season and can potentially replace Joshua Palmer, whose name has come up in trade rumors. He can be a nice red zone threat. Although he’s no longer the 1000+ yard receiver he once was, he still can be an effective receiver and a solid No. 3 or No. 4 option for the Bills.

The cost to acquire Allen likely wouldn’t be too high, and his experience could be valuable for a Bills team that hasn’t been able to get over the hump.

Allen is a six-time Pro Bowler.

Buffalo Not Pleased With Its Play

Although the Bills are 5-1 and atop the AFC East, head coach Joe Brady isn’t happy with his team’s play.

The Bills haven’t looked dominant, and Brady knows they have yet to play their best football.

“I’m not happy with how the team’s playing right now,” Brady said. “You guys know me, right? I’m never happy, it’s part of who I am. Offense, defense, special teams, there’s things we’re leaving out there, and there’s a standard that I need us to think differently and not be okay with what the results and what the scoreboard showed. If we just sit there and say, ‘Well, we’re 5-1’ then we’re going to fool ourselves into thinking that all is right in the world.”

The Bills will host the Ravens on Sunday in a pivotal AFC showdown that could be a potential playoff preview.