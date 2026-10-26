Bills Named as Landing Spot for Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Before Trade Deadline

The Buffalo Bills have made it clear that winning a Super Bowl is the organization’s ultimate goal, but their defensive struggles could force them to explore a major move before the NFL trade deadline. With the Las Vegas Raiders enduring a four-game losing streak after opening the season 3-0, pass rusher Maxx Crosby could become a name to watch in the trade market.

CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani recently listed the Bills as a potential landing spot for Crosby, suggesting the star defensive end could help address one of Buffalo’s biggest weaknesses.

However, acquiring the Raiders star would likely require significant draft capital, creating an important question for Buffalo: How much should they be willing to give up to improve their Super Bowl chances?

Bills Named as Potential Landing Spot for Maxx Crosby

Here’s what Dajani had to say about a potential trade involving the Bills and Maxx Crosby:

“Let’s get a little wild. The Bills made it clear they were “Super Bowl or bust” when they fired Sean McDermott last year, but this Jim Leonhard defense needs some work. Buffalo has won four games this year, and all four victories came in matchups where the Bills allowed 30+ points! The rest of the NFL was 8-42 through Week 6 in games where defenses allowed at least 30 points. The Bills ranked first in points per drive (3.13) and last in points per drive allowed (2.76) after Week 6. Imagine pairing Greg Rousseau and Deone Walker with a talent like Crosby, and what that could do for this defense and team at large.”

While adding another pass rusher would not solve every issue, Crosby could help Buffalo generate more pressure and disrupt opposing quarterbacks.

According to ESPN metrics, Crosby ranks 8th among qualified pass rushers in pass rush win rate (27%) and 6th in run stop win rate (32%) through the first six weeks of the NFL season.

There’s no doubt that he’d be an upgrade, but is the cost worth it for the Bills?

Bills Should Check on Crosby, but Raiders May Not Trade Him

Despite the appeal of bringing Maxx Crosby to Buffalo, the Bills should be careful not to overpay for the Raiders star.

On the surface, it definitely looks like the Raiders could be open to trading him, especially with that four-game losing streak, but according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that’s not the case.

“Maxx Crosby, the issue there is he means so much to that franchise. …Like, he’s an unbelievable player. I don’t think they’re getting two ones [first round picks]. And so maybe it just makes sense to hold onto him.”

That assessment could complicate Buffalo’s potential pursuit. Crosby is an elite talent, but the Raiders would have little reason to part with him unless the compensation met their expectations, which was two first-round picks when they tried to trade him to the Baltimore Ravens during the offseason.

The Bills would also need to consider the long-term impact of surrendering premium draft picks for a player whose acquisition would come with substantial financial and roster implications.

Still, general manager Brandon Beane should at least check in with Las Vegas to determine whether Crosby is available and, if so, at what price. Buffalo’s defense needs all the help it can get, and few potential additions would make a more immediate impact than Crosby.