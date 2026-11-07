NFL Makes Decision on Punishment for Veteran Bills DT for Ravens Hit

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver was flagged for a low hit against Baltimore Ravens emergency quarterback Joe Fagnano in last week’s win, but the league has decided against further punishment.

Oliver was hit with a roughing-the-passer penalty after hitting Fagnano below the knee during a second-half play in last week’s 36-10 win for the Bills. The play didn’t amount to much as the Bills stymied Baltimore’s offense, and the NFL announced on Saturday that Oliver wouldn’t face further punishment.

NFL Decides Against Fine for Ed Oliver

The league announces fines for all Week 8 games on Saturday afternoon, with Oliver not among those listed. The NFL reviews all plays from games during the week, with roughing the passer penalties often getting an additional fine. But Oliver’s hit didn’t lead to any further fine, the league decided.

Some fans also questioned whether Oliver could be fined for a hit that left backup quarterback Tyler Huntley injured. Oliver pulled down the quarterback from behind, with some suggesting it could have been an illegal hip-drop tackle, but the league did not punish this play either.

It was a rough game for the Ravens quarterbacks, with Lamar Jackson leaving the game after his first pass when he hit a Bills defender on the follow-through and suffered a dislocated thumb. Huntley was also knocked out of the game, while Fagnano played through a foot injury.

Both Jackson and Huntley have been put on injured reserve this week, while the Ravens sought quarterback help by trading for veteran Jacoby Brissett.

There was one fine from the Bills game, with Ravens linebacker Roquon Smith getting hit with two separate fines of $17,911 for hits against the Bills. One of those came on a touchdown run for quarterback Josh Allen, when Smith could be seen grasping the quarterback’s facemask and twisting his helmet as Allen crashed over the goal line.

Ed Oliver Back After Dealing With Penalties

Oliver has performed well for the Bills after working his way through injuries early in the season. Oliver has missed significant time over the last two seasons with various injuries, and reporter Lance Lysowski noted that the team will need him to stay that way.

“Ed Oliver is healthy again. The Bills need it to stay that way. He has the potential to be a massive mid-season addition to their defense,” Lysowski shared in a post on X.