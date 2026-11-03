Proposed Trade Has Bills Land $105 Million 8-Time Pro Bowler Days Before Vikings Game

The Buffalo Bills take on the Minnesota Vikings on “Monday Night Football” as two of the NFL’s best teams square off, but it remains to be seen if the franchise will make any trades before the primetime matchup. Buffalo has until the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10, to make a deal.

Technically, the Bills could wait until after the Vikings game to strike a trade. NFL rumors are swirling about potential deals that the Bills could make in the coming days.

What appears clear is that if the Bills are going to make a trade, the move will likely be to bolster the team’s struggling defense.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon outlined 10 “realistic” trade targets for Buffalo to consider acquiring. All 10 players floated for the Bills happen to be defenders.

One trade pitch has the Bills landing 8-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker. The Bills send the Arizona Cardinals a 2027 fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Baker.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Bills rumors.

Bills Rumors: NFL Trade Pitch Lands Cardinals Star Safety Budda Baker

Baker’s three-year, $54 million contract is slated to go through the 2027 season. The Cardinals have an out in Baker’s deal that would allow the franchise to move on from the veteran this offseason but this move would require a $3 million dead cap hit.

Baker has earned more than $105 million during his 10 NFL seasons. Buffalo would need to negotiate creatively with the Cardinals on Baker’s deal in order to make a trade work under the salary cap.

“While he wouldn’t really be a one-for-one replacement for (C.J.) Gardner-Johnson, Baker would provide an upgrade over the still-green (Cole) Bishop inside the box and could be a massive game-changer for the entire defense,” Gagnon wrote in an October 30, story titled, “The Top 10 Realistic Trade Deadline Targets for the Buffalo Bills.” “His very presence would help the rest of a struggling secondary and linebacker corps excel.

“… The cap-strapped Bills would either have to convince Arizona to pay a portion of Baker’s remaining 2026 salary or restructure other contracts to accommodate him. Asking the Cardinals to cover salary could mean adding draft capital to the deal.”

NFL Trade Rumors: The Bills Are Exploring Potential Deals to Bolster Defense

Baker has been one of the few bright spots on a Cardinals team that has faced some challenging times over the last decade. Time will tell whether Arizona actually looks to move on from the 2-time All-Pro who has only played for the franchise.

The Bills appear to be kicking the tires on potential moves to help the team’s defense. Buffalo is allowing 25.9 points per game, which ranks a dismal No. 25 among NFL teams.

“While sources say Buffalo is doing its due diligence and could make a trade for defense in the next week, with just $3 million in cap space, there won’t be a Jeffery Simmons-level trade,” The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones noted in an October 30, article titled, “What I’m Hearing: John Harbaugh’s bold Simmons pursuit, Jonathan Taylor’s uncertain future, Caleb Williams’ costly stand.”

“Buffalo’s defense will have to get it figured out with guys they have, and the Bills believe it starts with more time on task and cleaning up some of the penalties.”