Bills Land Super Bowl Champ Amid Moves Days Before Showdown vs. Ravens

The Buffalo Bills announced four new roster moves just days before the team’s AFC showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. Buffalo revealed the signings of two players to the team’s practice squad, and the release of two veterans to make room for the new additions.

The Bills signed linebacker Andre Jones Jr. and cornerback A.J. Woods. Additionally, Buffalo cut ties with cornerback Anthony Kendall and defensive lineman Austin Johnson.

Woods was part of the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad during the 2024 season when the franchise won the Super Bowl. The veteran cornerback also had previous stints with the Bills, Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons.

Jones has played 22 NFL games over his four seasons as a pro. Most recently, Woods played three games for the Miami Dolphins this season.

The veteran defender also had previous stints with the Bills and Commanders.

Let’s dive into the latest Bills news and rumors.

Bills News: Buffalo Cut Ties With Austin Johnson Amid 4 Roster Moves

Johnson now finds himself looking for a new team after the Bills released the veteran. The defender has plenty of experience making 145 appearances, including 56 starts.

“The Bills have re-signed CB A.J. Woods and DE Andre Jones Jr. to their practice squad,” Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino detailed in an October 27, message on X. “To make room, the team released CB Anthony Kendall & DL Austin Johnson.

“Tough business. Kendall just played 31 snaps as PS elevation vs. Rams. Now he’s looking for his next team.”

Bills HC Joe Brady Puts Team on Notice Ahead of Ravens Game

The Bills are 5-1, but head coach Joe Brady is not exactly pleased with the team’s recent play. Brady provided a bit of a report card on where the franchise stands after their bye week.

“I’m not happy with how the team’s playing right now,” Brady noted, per Democrat & Chronicle. “You guys know me, right? I’m never happy, it’s part of who I am.

“Offense, defense, special teams, there’s things we’re leaving out there, and there’s a standard that I need us to think differently and not be okay with what the results and what the scoreboard showed,” Brady added.

“If we just sit there and say, ‘Well, we’re 5-1’ then we’re going to fool ourselves into thinking that all is right in the world.”

Bills Reunite With CB A.J. Woods Before Ravens Game

As for Woods, the cornerback is still out to prove he can be a consistent NFL defender. Following his college football career at Pitt, here is how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Woods’ outlook ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

“Woods is missing the size and length to stay outside, so he will need to prove that his quickness can override his average speed from the slot,” Zierlein detailed on Woods’ NFL outlook. “He’s patient from press and has adequate short-area footwork to stay close to most routes.

“When he falls behind, he’s unlikely to make up the difference against NFL competition. Jump balls can eat him up against receivers with size. Overall, his athletic ability appears to be good enough for consideration, but there might be too many holes for defensive coaches to poke in his game.”

The Bills are 3.5-point favorites against the Ravens in the NFL odds, per FanDuel.