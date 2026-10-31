Proposed NFL Trade Has Bills Land $60 Million 78-Game Starter in ‘Immediate Upgrade’

NFL rumors have linked the Buffalo Bills to potential deals that could upgrade the team’s defense ahead of the second half of the season. Buffalo has until the NFL trade deadline on November 10, to strike a deal.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon put together a list of 10 potential trades the Bills should consider. The analyst is pushing the Bills to strike a deal for a standout safety who would provide an “immediate upgrade” at the position for Buffalo.

Buffalo lands Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick in the proposed trade.

The analyst labeled Bynum as the No. 2 most realistic trade target for Buffalo ahead of the deadline.

“The 28-year-old has intercepted eight passes since the start of 2024, establishing himself as one of the most versatile and reliable free safeties in the league,” Gagnon detailed in an October 30, story titled, “The Top 10 Realistic Trade Deadline Targets for the Buffalo Bills.” “He hasn’t missed a start since his 2021 rookie season in Minnesota.

“… Bynum would provide an immediate upgrade at the position, allowing the team to rely less on both Gardner-Johnson and Bishop. He’d also bring tremendous energy to the defense.”

Let’s explore the latest Bills rumors.

Bills Rumors: Colts Safety Camryn Bynum Named a Top Potential Trade Target for Buffalo

Bynum is on a lucrative four-year, $60 million contract. The safety’s deal is projected to run through the 2028 NFL season.

The Colts appear to be cleaning house as the franchise already dealt DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson following the firing of general manager Chris Ballard. Bynum has plenty of experience that could make the safety an appealing trade target for Buffalo.

The defender has appeared in 89 games, including 78 starts, during his six NFL seasons. Bynum has started the first seven games of this season for the Colts.

Bills News: Buffalo Doing Their ‘Due Diligence’ on an NFL Trade for a Veteran Defender

If Buffalo does strike a deal ahead of the NFL trade deadline, fans can expect the move to be for a veteran defender. The Bills are doing their “due diligence” on potential upgrades to the defense via the trade market, per The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones.

“While sources say Buffalo is doing its due diligence and could make a trade for defense in the next week, with just $3 million in cap space, there won’t be a Jeffery Simmons-level trade,” Jones noted in an October 30, article titled, “What I’m Hearing: John Harbaugh’s bold Simmons pursuit, Jonathan Taylor’s uncertain future, Caleb Williams’ costly stand.”

“Buffalo’s defense will have to get it figured out with guys they have, and the Bills believe it starts with more time on task and cleaning up some of the penalties.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer also reported that the Bills are kicking the tires on potential deals to upgrade the team’s defense.

“The Bills are looking for another piece or two on defense,” Breer explained in an October 30, article titled, “Albert Breer: How Two Former Roommates Put the Jeffery Simmons Trade Together.”