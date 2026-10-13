Officials’ Missed Crucial Penalty Nearly Costs Bills in Thrilling OT Win vs. Rams

The Buffalo Bills won 37-34 over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, but they barely had a chance to win.

Buffalo got the ball to start overtime and drove downfield until Rams linebacker Nate Landman stripped the ball from James Cook’s hands, and Los Angeles recovered.

Landam Should’ve Had a Penalty on the Forced Fumble

The Rams got the ball at their own 20-yard line, but the play should have been penalized. After the play, Landman took off his helmet while still on the field to celebrate, which is an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The officials should have thrown a flag, which would have pushed the Rams back 15 yards.

Los Angeles would still have gotten the ball since it was a penalty after the play, but that is a good amount of field position, starting inside your own 5-yard line rather than at the 20.

The non-call didn’t matter, as the Rams drove downfield and attempted a game-winning field goal, which Greg Rousseau blocked. This gave the Bills the ball back and set them up for a game-winning kick.

This article will be updated with more information.