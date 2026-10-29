Bills Emerge as Potential Trade Fit for $51 Million Linebacker

The Buffalo Bills have been named as a potential trade suitor for Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun ahead of the NFL’s Nov. 10 deadline.

Writer Chris Trapasso of Buffalo Rumblings identified Baun as a candidate who could address needs in Buffalo’s front seven under defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

The suggestion comes as the Eagles sit at 2-5 with quarterback Jalen Hurts on season-ending injured reserve.

Zack Baun’s Background and Production

Baun, 29, turns 30 in December. He starred at Wisconsin from 2015 to 2019 under Leonhard, who served as the Badgers’ defensive coordinator. The New Orleans Saints selected him in the third round of the 2020 draft, initially deploying him as an edge rusher.

After signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Philadelphia in 2024, Baun transitioned to a full-time off-ball linebacker role that included blitz opportunities. He earned first-team All-Pro honors that season with 151 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and four pass breakups.

Baun led the Eagles in tackles (33) and interceptions (2) during the playoffs en route to a Super Bowl victory. Philadelphia subsequently signed him to a three-year, $51 million contract.

In 2026, Baun has logged 408 snaps through six games. His snap distribution shows 82.5 percent in the box, 11.7 percent as a slot defender, and 4.6 percent on the defensive line. He has also taken limited snaps at free safety and wide corner.

Trapasso noted Baun’s career total exceeds 3,300 snaps, including postseason play. He has set career highs in pressures in each of the past two seasons despite limited pass-rush opportunities.

Bills’ Scheme Fit and Trade Considerations

The Bills’ current inside linebacker rotation includes Kaleb Elarms-Orr. Dorian Williams is in the final year of his rookie contract, while Terrel Bernard is in the second year of a four-year extension.

Trapasso wrote that Baun would not fill an immediate need but could serve as a plug-and-play option if concerns arise with Williams or Bernard. The shared history with Leonhard could help Baun mentor teammates on the scheme’s nuances.

“As a player, Baun can be an all-encompassing force multiplier for the front seven,” Trapasso wrote. “And if the Bills linebackers are having problems grasping the nuances of Leonhard’s scheme, in theory, Baun would be able to mentor others while acting as extension of Leonhard on the field at one of the inside linebacker spots.”

Financially, Baun’s 2026 base salary is $1.215 million. A trade after Week 9 would leave the acquiring team responsible for a prorated $607,500. His 2027 cap number projects to $17 million, including a $14.405 million option bonus, base salary, roster bonus and workout bonus.

Using a trade machine from Syndicate32.com, Trapasso projected a cost of a late second-round pick in 2027 plus a seventh-rounder in 2028. He cautioned against that price for an off-ball linebacker who will turn 31 next season.

“Baun would be fun — and the low 2026 financial commitment makes this possibility more likely than others — I would not love Buffalo coughing up a second-round selection for an off-ball linebacker who’ll turn 31 next season,” Trapasso wrote.

“If the Bills can acquire Baun for a Day 3 pick, then I’d view it as a shrewd move for the Buffalo at this juncture.”

No concrete reporting has connected the Bills to a potential trade for Baun. But, he’s an interesting potential target worth monitoring as the deadline draws closer.