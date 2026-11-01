Buffalo Bills Predicted to Acquire Super Bowl Champ DT in Bold Move

The Buffalo Bills‘ defense has been an issue, and the team is expected to make some moves ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL Trade Deadline.

Buffalo’s defense has been an issue. A big part of it is the secondary. Yet the team could look to add some defensive line help.

The Bills are set to host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a pivotal AFC showdown.

Buffalo Bills Predicted to Acquire Moro Ojomo

The Bills’ defense has been an issue, and the team could look to bolster its defensive line to get after the quarterback faster and also stop the run.

Ahead of the deadline, NFL analyst Ted Nguyen of The Athletic shared a trade idea that sees the Bills acquiring defensive tackle Moro Ojomo from the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick.

“After missing out on Buckner, the Bills could make a splash for a young defensive tackle with loads of potential,” Nguyen wrote. “Last season, when Ojomo started nine games, he finished with six sacks. He’s just 25, and he could be even more effective in a system like Jim Leonhard’s that gives him freedom to get upfield more often.

“The Eagles already gave Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter big extensions, so they likely would let Ojomo walk after the season. With their season falling apart, the wise move would be to trade Ojomo, who could be a game-changer for the Bills as a run stuffer and interior pass rusher. He also fits into Buffalo’s 3-4 scheme. Pairing Ojomo with budding star Deone Walker would be a move for this season and the future.”

Ojomo won Super Bowl LIX with the Eagles and would be a run stuffer on the Bills’ defensive line. He’s in the final year of his rookie deal. So it could just be for the playoff run, but perhaps Buffalo would have interest in re-signing him.

Ojomo has recorded 18 tackles this season but has yet to record a sack.

Buffalo Makes Defensive Moves Before Ravens Game

The Bills did make some moves to their defense before they play the Ravens on Sunday.

With safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suspended for a game, Buffalo has an active spot on its 53-man roster. So, the team signed rookie cornerback Te’Cory Couch off its practice roster to its 53-man roster. The Bills also elevated two players from the practice squad, the team announced.

Couch was an undrafted free agent in 2024. He’s spent his entire career with the Bills, whether on the practice squad or offseason roster. He’s appeared in 2 games this season, both as an elevation, and has recorded 1 tackle.

Stone, meanwhile, will be elevated for the first time this season. Buffalo signed the veteran safety this offseason, but he was beaten out by Damar Hamlin for the roster spot and has been on the practice squad.