Buffalo Bills Sign Cornerback Ahead of Ravens Game Amid Secondary Concerns

The Buffalo Bills made some moves to address their secondary ahead of their pivotal AFC showdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

Buffalo is coming off its bye week and will host Baltimore on Sunday afternoon in a massive game for the entire AFC.

The Bills enter the game as 3-point favorites to beat the Ravens.

Buffalo Bills Sign CB

Ahead of the Bills’ home game against the Ravens, the team made some roster moves.

With safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suspended for a game, Buffalo has an active spot on its 53-man roster. So, the team signed rookie cornerback Te’Cory Couch off its practice roster to its 53-man roster. The Bills also elevated two players from the practice squad, the team announced.

“Buffalo has signed defensive back Te’Cory Couch from the practice squad to the team’s active roster, and elevated safety Geno Stone and CB A.J. Woods from the practice squad,” the team announced. “Couch has appeared in two games this season for the Bills, both coming on elevations from the practice squad.”

Couch went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Miami. He signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent and spent the year on the practice squad. In 2025, he was waived with an injury, but the Bills ended up signing him back to the practice squad in November.

Couch once again failed to make the initial 53-man roster but signed with the team’s practice squad; he’s been elevated twice and has recorded 1 tackle.

Stone, meanwhile, will be elevated for the first time this season. Buffalo signed the veteran safety this offseason, but he was beaten out by Damar Hamlin. He opted to re-sign with the Bills to their practice squad. Now, with Gardner-Johnson suspended, Stone is set to make his Bills debut.

Buffalo Preparing for Tough Game

The Bills are coming off their game and are set for a tough game against the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson is set to return after being injured, and the Bills now know the Ravens pose problems in all three phases of the game.

“Obviously, we know the type of talent that they have on that side,” QB Josh Allen said. “You have to be aware of a lot of guys: Hendrickson, getting after the quarterback, [Hamilton’s] all over the field, [Humphrey], same thing. Just the energy that they play with. They work extremely well together. [Smith’s] one of the best linebackers in the game, so we know what type of talent they have.

“We have to be on top of our game, have a good week of practice, get in the film room, try to break down whatever we can, have a good week and then go perform on Sunday.”

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.