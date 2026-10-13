Rams HC Sean McVay Sounds Off After Devastating OT Loss to Bills

The Bills pulled off a 37-34 win over the Rams on Monday Night Football, and while the Buffalo sideline was celebrating, the same can’t be said for the other side in Los Angeles.

Rams head coach Sean McVay was not happy with the loss and spoke about his frustrations at the post-game press conference.

“This one stings, and It’s going to hurt, but we can’t afford to let this team beat us twice. We have to regroup and reset ourselves. It’s been a while since I have been this mad after a game too,” McVay said.

Even though the Rams lost to the Bills, one of the best teams in the NFL, that still didn’t make things any easier for McVay.

“None of that makes me feel good right now,” McVay added. “I’m proud of the effort, but none of how I feel is positive other than I’m proud of the resilience and guts that our team displayed.”

Rams Had a Chance to Win the Game in OT

The Rams had a great chance to win in overtime after kicking off to the Bills at the start of the extra period. Buffalo marched down the field on its first overtime possession, but James Cook fumbled on the Rams’ 22-yard line, setting up a game-winning drive for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles reached the Bills’ 30-yard line for a game-winning kick, but Buffalo defensive end Greg Rousseau blocked it. This gave Buffalo a chance to kick a field goal a few plays later to win.

Rams Have Been Missing Myles Garrett

The Rams are 2-3, despite being the outright favorites to win the Super Bowl before the season began. Los Angeles isn’t even the first- or second-best team in its division right now, with the San Francisco 49ers at 5-0 and the Seattle Seahawks at 3-2.

Los Angeles is dealing with a major injury issue, with star pass rusher Myles Garrett on injured reserve.

Garrett dealt with knee issues throughout training camp and played in the Week 1 loss to the 49ers. A few days later, he underwent surgery on his knee, which kept him out for the last four games. However, Garrett could return from injured reserve at the start of Week 6, since he has now missed the minimum four games required to be placed on IR, though he could still miss a few more games depending on how he feels.

The Rams will need Garrett back soon, as they could face another loss or two without him.