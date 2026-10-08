Buffalo Bills Mocked to Trade Ray Davis for Impact Cornerback in 1-for-1 Deal

The Buffalo Bills‘ secondary has struggled, and they could look to the trade market to address it.

Buffalo is coming off a disappointing loss to the New England Patriots at home in Week 4. In the loss, Maxwell Hairston was picked on, as lockdown corner Christian Benford was out with an injury.

Ahead of Buffalo’s Week 5 road game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Bills could look to add to their defense.

Trade Idea Has Buffalo Bills Acquiring Impact CB

With Hairston struggling, the Bills could look to add a cornerback. Buffalo reporter Ryan Talbot of NYUP.com and The Shout! podcast shared a trade idea that saw the Bills dealing Ray Davis to the Green Bay Packers for Keisean Nixon.

“I am calling the Green Bay Packers, a team the Buffalo Bills will be playing in December,” Talbot said. “I’m going to see what it will take to acquire Keisean Nixon, a cornerback who can play in the nickel and played on the outside last year. He was a Pro Bowl alternate last year; he’s in the final year of his deal and kind of went through it with his coaching staff last year, as he wasn’t guaranteed a starting spot.

“I think he can be had. Bills send Ray Davis, and they get Keisean Nixon back. Both of those guys are kick returners, mind you; we know the Packers have not been able to run the ball well. So, a player-for-player swap: the Bills improve in the secondary and add more versatility in a guy who can play on the inside and outside.”

The proposed deal would be an interesting one, as Green Bay acquires Davis, who deserves a bigger look. With Nixon being a pending free agent, the Packers get something back for him in Davis, while Buffalo can promote Frank Gore Jr. from the practice squad to take his spot.

Who is Keisean Nixon?

Nixon would add some more depth to the Bills’ cornerback room.

The 29-year-old went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft but has been a solid cornerback. He began his career with the Raiders before signing with the Packers in 2022. The 5-foot-10 cornerback played college football at South Carolina and was a Pro Bowler a year ago.

In his Pro Bowl season, Nixon recorded 72 tackles, 1 interception, and 17 pass defenses. He’d help complement Hairston and Davison Igbinosun, opposite Christian Benford.

Along with that, Nixon is a stellar kick returner as he led the NFL in kick return yards in 2022 and 2023 and was first-team All-Pro as a kick returner those seasons.

Although losing Davis would be tough, Nixon can replace him at kick returner and also add more depth at corner.