Patriots Release Former Buffalo Bills Player Just Days After Week 4 Game

The New England Patriots parted ways with a former Buffalo Bills player just days after they played.

Buffalo hosted the Patriots on Sunday in Week 4 NFL action, and it was New England that pulled off a 29-26 upset win. The Bills struggled on both offense and defense in the loss.

Buffalo will now go on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 5.

Patriots Release Former Buffalo Bills Player

Just two days after the Patriots went on the road and beat the Bills, New England made some roster moves.

The Patriots reshuffled their practice squad, which included releasing offensive lineman Da’Metrious Weatherspoon, who spent time with Buffalo this training camp.

“The Patriots released OLB Jose Ramirez, signed CB Al’Zillion Hamilton to the practice squad and released OL Da’Metrius Weatherspoon from the practice squad,” Doug Kyed wrote on X.

Bills reporter Ryan Talbot noted that New England quickly moved on from Weatherspoon after helping give as much information to the Patriots as possible.

Got as much intel as they could from Weatherspoon ahead of Buffalo and said ✌️ https://t.co/LVTD7GwhvG — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) October 6, 2026

“Got as much intel as they could from Weatherspoon ahead of Buffalo and said (peace),” Talbot added.

The Patriots signed Weatherspoon to their practice squad on Sept. 30. The Bills signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse. He was released by Buffalo on Aug. 30.

In his college career, Weatherspoon appeared in 37 games between Howard and Syracuse. He mostly played at right tackle, but did play guard at times.

Joe Brady Reflects on Week 4 Loss

The Bills struggled on offense and defense against the Patriots as Buffalo made too many mistakes.

It was a frustrating game, and Bills head coach Joe Brady felt like the team couldn’t get in rhythm.

“We just didn’t get in a rhythm today”. Brady said to the press postgame. “We had a couple drives, had some three and outs, and that can’t happen. Starting with the first drive of the game, and the sudden change, three and out after we get the turnover. We had opportunities to be able to sustain drives and some looks that we know are coming and we weren’t executing. We have to look and see why.”

The Bills do have a long week, as Buffalo plays on Monday Night. So, they will have plenty of time to figure it out, which they will need to do against a very solid Rams team.