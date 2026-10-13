Bills RB James Cook Called Out for ‘Unforgivable’ Mistake in OT Win

The Buffalo Bills have a problem — a turnover problem.

That problem was on display for the entire country to see in a 37-34 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, in which NFL All-Pro running back James Cook lost two fumbles, with the second fumble coming in overtime and the Bills knocking on the door at the Rams’ 22-yard line on their first possession.

Cook looked dejected on the Buffalo sideline after his second fumble, but he got some redemption when teammate Greg Rousseau blocked what would have been a game-winning 48-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis.

That set up a 45-yard game-winning field goal by Tyler Bass, and the Bills improved to 4-1.

Cook’s fumbles, though.

“James Cook,” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote on his official X account on Monday night. “Can’t win with him. Stop giving him the ball. Unforgivable. Can’t trust him.”

Incredible Stat on James Cook’s Fumbles

Cook’s fumbling problem is nothing new. He’s been coughing up the ball at an incredible clip recently.

“That’s 11 fumbles for James Cook since the start of 2025,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote on his official X account.

Rams linebacker Nate Landman forced both of the fumbles on Cook.

“That’s two perfect punch outs on James Cook,” CBS Sports NFL reporter Tracy Wolfson wrote on her official X account. “His fourth fumble of the season. He had 6 last year. Next week they face the Raiders who feast on that. Have to get it corrected quickly.”

James Cook Still on Quest for NFL Respect

The rest of the NFL still doesn’t seem to understand how good Cook is — aside from the fumbles. He showed his talent against the Rams, with 111 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

Cook made a small leap up in ESPN’s annual Top 10 position rankings, going from No. 8 among running backs in 2025 to No. 7 in 2026 after he became the first Bills player to lead the AFC in rushing since Pro Football Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas in 1993 and the first Bills player to lead the NFL in rushing since O.J. Simpson did it in consecutive seasons in 1975 and 1976.

Cook has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last 3 seasons, earning 3 consecutive Pro Bowl Selections and his first NFL All-Pro selection in 2025.

The Bills rewarded Cook with a 4-year, $46 million contract extension — worth up to $48 million with incentives — before the 2025 season. It could look like an incredible steal if Cook delivers another big season in 2026.