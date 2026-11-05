Buffalo Bills Sign 47-Game Veteran Cornerback From Rival Before Vikings Game

The Buffalo Bills made a move to their secondary ahead of their game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Buffalo’s secondary has been an issue, and the team added a veteran cornerback to the practice squad who could help the secondary.

The Bills will go on the road to play the Vikings on Monday Night Football. Buffalo is a 3.5-point favorite against Minnesota.

Buffalo Bills Sign Kader Kohou

Buffalo signed five-year veteran cornerback Kader Kohou to their practice squad on Thursday, the team announced on social media.

“Signed CB Kader Kohou to the practice squad,” Bills PR wrote on X.

Kohou played college football at Texas A&M-Commerce, which is Division-II and he helped the school win a national championship in his redshirt freshman season in 2017.

After his college career, Kohou signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He made the 53-man roster his rookie season and made an impact.

Kohou spent four years with the Dolphins, but missed the 2025 season after tearing his ACL in training camp. He signed a one-year, $1.81 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.

However, Kohou failed to make the 53-man roster and was waived by the Chiefs. He ended up signing back to Kansas City’s practice squad but was released on November 2 and has now signed with the Bills.

In his NFL career, Kohou has appeared in 47 games, recording 180 tackles, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 3 interceptions. He adds some more experience to the Bills’ secondary and will get up to speed on the practice squad before potentially being elevated.

Buffalo had an open spot on the practice squad after signing Te’Cory Couch to the 53-man roster and releasing C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Buffalo Releases Gardner-Johnson

The Bills’ secondary has been an issue this season, and the team has released a veteran defender.

Before the Bills game against the Vikings, Buffalo released Gardner-Johnson. Gardner-Johnson was starting for the Bills. But he missed the last game due to a suspension for spitting at Brock Bowers. However, NFL insider Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network revealed that it was his play, not the suspension, that led to the suspension.

“Bills are releasing safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, per source. It was CJ’s inconsistency in play that led to the release not as much the spitting incident that got him suspended,” Wolfe wrote on X.

After the strong play from Damar Hamlin and Geno Stone, the Bills opted to move on from him.