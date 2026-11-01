Spencer Brown Headlines Bills’ Week 8 Inactive List Against Ravens

The Buffalo Bills are preparing for a big showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but they won’t have a few players available.

Heading into the game, the Bills listed six players as questionable in their Friday injury report.

CB Dee Alford (ankle)

T Spencer Brown (back)

DL Greg Gaines (back)

TE Dalton Kincaid (chest)

WR DJ Moore (shoulder)

OLB TJ Parker (knee)

The Bills ruled out seven players for the matchup with the Ravens.

Players the Bills Ruled Out

T Spencer Brown

WR Sklyer Bell

S Jalon Kilgore

OLB Mike Danna

G Ar’maj Reed-Adams

DL Greg Gaines

CB Dee Alford

DJ Moore is Back

The Bills will get Moore back after he missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury he sustained against the New England Patriots in Week 4.

This season, Moore has appeared in four games, recording 12 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown. However, he has only played two full games, as he left in the first half of Week 2 with a shoulder injury and then sustained another shoulder injury against New England.

Kincaid will also play this week after getting checked out in the medical tent in the second half of the win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 with a chest/ribs injury, but he returned to the game.

The bye week definitely helped players like Kincaid and Moore get treatment done so they could return for Week 8.

Lamar Jackson Will Return

Another player back this week is on the other side of the sideline: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson has missed the Ravens’ last three games after sustaining an ankle injury in the first half against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, and he didn’t play the second half.

The Ravens are 1-2 without Jackson this season, beating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 and then losing to the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals in back-to-back weeks.

Jackson has appeared in four games this season, recording 967 passing yards and six touchdowns while also adding 144 yards and one score on the ground.

The Ravens need to secure a win against the Bills because, if they don’t, they will fall to 4-4. They have a quick turnaround on Thursday when they host the 4-2 Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, a team that just traded two of its best players this past week, sending guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers. The Ravens could drop to 4-5 before Week 10, with upcoming games against the Steelers twice, as well as the Bengals and Browns, all of whom have winning records.