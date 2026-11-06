Former Bills Safety Released After Just 6 Days on Active Roster

The Buffalo Bills may have one of the leakier passing defenses in the NFL this season, ranking 30th in the league in total yards allowed.

And perhaps they may look to re-add a familiar face on the back-end, as one of their former safeties was just cut in a surprise move by the Denver Broncos.

Ex-Bill Taylor Rapp Released by Denver Broncos

“Surprise: The Broncos released safety Taylor Rapp per wire.” Mike Klis of 9News reported on Friday.

Rapp started the season on the Broncos’ practice squad before being elevated to the game day squad on two occasions in weeks 6 & 7 before getting a full active roster elevation on Oct. 31.

He played the majority of defensive snaps over the past three weeks in the absence of All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga. Now, it seems like not only will he be relegated from the starting lineup, but from the active roster entirely.

The 28-year old had a fairly successful stint in Buffalo from 2023-2025 after arriving from the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent.

Rapp’s best season came in 2024 where he managed 82 tackles, 6 passes defended and 2 interceptions as the Bills lost the AFC Championship Game to the Chiefs 32-29.