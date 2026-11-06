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Former Bills Safety Released After Just 6 Days on Active Roster

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Taylor Rapp safety Buffalo Bills
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ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Baltimore Ravens scores a touchdown against Taylor Rapp #9 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills may have one of the leakier passing defenses in the NFL this season, ranking 30th in the league in total yards allowed.

And perhaps they may look to re-add a familiar face on the back-end, as one of their former safeties was just cut in a surprise move by the Denver Broncos.

Ex-Bill Taylor Rapp Released by Denver Broncos

Taylor Rapp safety Buffalo Bills
GettyORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Baltimore Ravens scores a touchdown against Taylor Rapp #9 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

“Surprise: The Broncos released safety Taylor Rapp per wire.” Mike Klis of 9News reported on Friday.

Rapp started the season on the Broncos’ practice squad before being elevated to the game day squad on two occasions in weeks 6 & 7 before getting a full active roster elevation on Oct. 31.

He played the majority of defensive snaps over the past three weeks in the absence of All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga. Now, it seems like not only will he be relegated from the starting lineup, but from the active roster entirely.

The 28-year old had a fairly successful stint in Buffalo from 2023-2025 after arriving from the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent.

Rapp’s best season came in 2024 where he managed 82 tackles, 6 passes defended and 2 interceptions as the Bills lost the AFC Championship Game to the Chiefs 32-29.

 

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports journalist who covers the NFL (and sometimes MMA) for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in 2022 and has covered the NFL for multiple publications including Newsweek, Athlon Sports and On Sports Illustrated. More about Daniel Arwas

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Former Bills Safety Released After Just 6 Days on Active Roster

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