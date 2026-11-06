Buffalo Bills Trade Pitch Acquires NFL Interception Leader in Intriguing Deal

The Buffalo Bills should be active on the trade front ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

Buffalo has some needs in the secondary, and they could look to the trade market to add either cornerback or safety help.

The Bills are 6-1 and atop the AFC East and will play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Buffalo Bills Trade Pitch Acquires Amani Hooker

Buffalo needs help in the secondary, and one popular trade target is Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker.

Hooker would be an instant starter in Buffalo’s secondary, and The Athletic’s Daniel Popper shared a trade idea that sees the team acquiring him for a draft pick.

Bills acquire:

Amani Hooker

2027 seventh-round pick

Titans acquire:

2027 third-round pick

“The interest at safety was more limited than I expected,” Popper wrote. “The Cowboys were not interested in trading for a safety. The Lions were focusing their attention on cornerback and off-ball linebacker. We ended up with two suitors for Hooker: the Bengals and the Bills. The Bengals offered a 2027 fifth-round pick for Hooker.

“The Bills came in with an aggressive initial offer. Safety is a huge need for Buffalo, which has an elite offense and a struggling defense. The Bills wanted to solidify this position ahead of a potential Super Bowl run. Hooker, a versatile safety, leads the NFL in interceptions. The offer: a 2027 third-round pick in exchange for Hooker and a 2027 seventh-round pick. The Titans accepted this offer. The Bills restructured edge rusher Gregory Rousseau’s contract to create the necessary cap space for Hooker’s contract.”

Hooker would be a major upgrade to the Bills’ safety room and replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was just released. He leads the NFL in interceptions with 5, which would be a great addition.

Hooker has recorded 52 tackles and 5 interceptions this season. He’s in his eighth NFL season and is under contract through 2029, but there is an out after this season.

Buffalo Hopes to Make a Move

With the trade deadline just days away, the Bills are hoping to make a move.

Ahead of the trade deadline, Bills GM Brandon Beane spoke to The Associated Press and revealed he’s as aggressive as ever.

“Bills GM Brandon Beane tells AP that he’s as aggressive as ever heading into trade deadline and more than likely targeting defense. If going to use what limited cap space he has, he said he’d “probably” use it to acquire a defender,” John Wawrow wrote on X.

It’s clear the focus is on adding to the defense. And many Bills fans are hoping Beane finally pulls the trigger, as Buffalo has one of the best teams in the NFL.