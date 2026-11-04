Bills Trade Pitch Lands ‘Massive Addition’ Pro Bowler in Blockbuster

The Buffalo Bills need to jump-start their defense in any way possible.

Preferably, it would be with a safety or cornerback, but any help would likely be welcome. At 6-1, these are champagne problems, but they still need addressing.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Bills could send a conditional 2027 3rd-round pick to the winless Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for edge rusher and former 2nd-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu — which would seem redundant, with two capable edge rushers already running things with Gregory Rousseau and Bradley Chubb.

“Los Angeles Chargers standout Tuli Tuipulotu would be a massive addition for any team in need of pass-rush help,” Knox wrote on November 14. “He logged 13 sacks last season, has three sacks so far this year, and just turned 24 in September. The USC product is also a fairly logical trade chip for the winless Chargers, as he is in the final year of his rookie deal and isn’t guaranteed to stick around beyond this season. The issue is that, despite a 0-7 record, Los Angeles has been hesitant to sell.”

Market Value Skyrockets for Tuli Tuipulotu

The benefit for the Bills in trading for Tuipulotu is that they add an elite edge rusher for a run to — hopefully — their first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

The benefit for Tuipulotu is he gets to showcase his skills on the biggest stage with a contender headed into what should be an incredibly lucrative free-agent market — Spotrac already projects he’s in line for a 4-year, $76.4 million contract in March 2027.

Tuipulotu is in the final season of his 4-year, $6.57 million rookie contract, which he signed after the Chargers selected him in the 2nd round (No. 54 overall) out of USC in 2023.

Those contract numbers for Tuipulotu could skyrocket with a big end-of-season and playoff performance with the Bills — it’s reasonable to think he could land something closer to the 4-year, $100 million free-agent contract that edge rusher and former Chargers teammate Odafe Oweh signed with the Washington Commanders in March 2026.

Gregory Rousseau Turning Into Star for Bills

While getting a player like Tuipolotu would be nice for the Bills, it wouldn’t address their most pressing need on defense, which is in the secondary, and it would also threaten to upend the balance they have at edge rusher right now.

Rousseau is having a breakout season to this point with 7.0 sacks through the first seven games and has seemed unstoppable at times — if he continues at this clip he could very well earn NFL All-Pro or Pro Bowl honors.

While Chubb has underperformed to this point after signing a 3-year, $43.5 million free-agent contract, the fact that he is still healthy might be the thing to focus on — there’s a good chance that if he stays healthy, he’ll make big plays for the Bills down the stretch.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Bills used their first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on edge rusher T.J. Parker in the 2nd round (No. 35 overall), and he has 1.5 sacks playing in a limited role behind Rousseau and Chubb.