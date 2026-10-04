Buffalo Bills Urged to Make Bold Move on DJ Moore After Another Injury

The Buffalo Bills saw star receiver DJ Moore go down with another injury in their Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots.

Moore didn’t have an injury designation going into the game, but he has dealt with a shoulder injury throughout the year. He once again was hindered by the shoulder injury.

The Bills ended up losing 29-26 to the Patriots, falling to 3-1.

Buffalo Bills Urged to Make Bold DJ Moore Move

After DJ Moore went down with an injury again against the Patriots, Buffalo could be forced to be without him for the foreseeable future.

Yet, even if Moore is able to play through the pain, Bills analyst Matt Parrino of NYUP.com urges the team to shut the receiver down for a couple of weeks.

“D.J. Moore did not have an injury designation going into today’s game, but it’s clear that his shoulder is still bothering him. Moore was frequently exiting Sunday’s game after landing on the ground. Near halftime, he exited for good,” Parrino wrote. “Buffalo should strongly consider shutting Moore down for the next few weeks to allow him to get back to 100 percent.”

Shutting down Moore for a few weeks would be a major decision, but it could make sense. Buffalo needs him healthy come playoff time, and playing through the shoulder injury every week could end up hurting him come playoff time.

And, in the loss, Keon Coleman stepped up as the team’s No. 1 receiver, which is positive news going forward. So, Buffalo still has enough weapons for the next few weeks to sit Moore down and make sure he’s 100 percent healthy before he returns.

Buffalo HC Joe Brady Reflects on Loss

The Bills had a frustrating loss to the Patriots on Sunday for their first loss of the season.

Buffalo’s offense and defense struggled at times, and Joe Brady felt like the team didn’t have a rhythm.

“We just didn’t get in a rhythm today,” Brady said postgame. “We had a couple drives, had some three and outs, and that can’t happen. Starting with the first drive of the game, and the sudden change, three and out after we get the turnover. We had opportunities to be able to sustain drives and some looks that we know are coming and we weren’t executing. We have to look and see why.”

With the loss, Brady believes Buffalo has a lot of work to do going forward.

“The wins and losses are all the same to me. I don’t mean that in a negative way. When we win, I still have the same mindset of like we’re putting a lot of stuff on tape that’s going to cause us to lose, and we got to continue to play better. But the last three times we’ve left the stadium, I’ve left pissed off. So, the wins and losses is never what it’s about. It’s about playing clean winning football and giving ourselves a chance to win.”

The Bills will go on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.