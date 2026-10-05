Buffalo Bills Urged to Sign 11-Veteran CB Amid Defenisve Woes Before Rams Game

The Buffalo Bills could look to bring back a familiar face.

Buffalo suffered its first loss of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday in Week 4 action to the New England Patriots. The Bills lost 29-26 as the defense struggled tremendously.

Buffalo will now go on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 5.

Buffalo Bills Urged to Sign Tre’Davious White

Against the Patriots, the Bills’ defense was torched, especially the secondary.

Starting cornerback Christian Benford was inactive, so Maxwell Hairston and Davison Igbinosun started at corner. Both struggled, but Hairston was a major issue, and now there are calls for him to be benched.

With Hairston struggling, Bills insider Alex Brasky urges the team to bring back veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White.

“The Bills desperately need to sign Tre’Davious White. If getting cooked by Drake Maye wasn’t enough, when will they learn that this secondary is ass? Christian Benford was struggling before the injury and Maxwell Hairston is playing like a UDFA. Make the call,” Brasky wrote on X.

White remains a free agent after playing last season with the Bills. Despite being 31 years old and having had some major injuries, White played well for Buffalo last season.

If White returns, he would be in his 11th NFL season and add some more experience to the Bills’ secondary. White started 16 games a year ago, recording 40 tackles and an interception, and he would help stabilize the cornerback position.

Even if Benford is back in Week 5, signing White makes sense, as he could start right away and put Igbinosun as the primary backup. Hairston, meanwhile, could be inactive for a few weeks to work on his game and improve, as right now, he’s unplayable.

If Benford remains out in Week 5, the Bills’ secondary will be in trouble against a Rams offense that features Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Maxwell Hairston Apologizes After Patriots Game

After Hairston struggled a ton against the Patriots, he declined post-game interviews and stormed out of the locker room.

Many fans criticized Hairston for his actions, and on Monday he apologized.

“I wanted to start this off by apologizing for walking out yesterday,” Hairston said. “I was feeling very emotional; I let my emotions get the best of me, and I didn’t want to say something I might have regretted.”

Despite his struggles, Bills head coach Joe Brady defended Hairston, as he claims he has plenty of confidence in him.

“There’s a reason that Maxwell Hairston is out there,” Brady said after the game. “We’re young on defense. We need to be able to work through some things. I trust our defensive coaches. I don’t want to be a micromanager and say ‘hey, take him out.’ I’ve got all the confidence in Maxwell.”

Ultimately, Hairston will need to be better ASAP or his future in Buffalo could be up in the air.