Vikings Could Be Planning Another QB Change After Bills Game

The Minnesota Vikings are turning to veteran quarterback Carson Wentz against the Buffalo Bills this week, but it could be a short tenure for the former No. 2 overall pick.

The Vikings announced this week that Kyler Murray would be ruled out for Monday’s game as he deals with a lingering hamstring injury, paving the way for Wentz to step in as starter. There had been speculation that the Vikings were looking to bench Murray permanently as their offense struggled, but the team could have plans to make another change after facing the Bills.

Vikings in the Hunt for Another Quarterback

Reporter John Breech of CBS Sports pegged the Vikings as the strongest contenders to land Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, who is expected to hit the trade block amid the team’s full-fledged rebuild.

“With the [Baltimore] Ravens out, that basically leaves one team that makes sense for Jones, and that’s the Minnesota Vikings,” Breech wrote. “The Vikings are off to a 6-1 start and they currently have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but that unit is essentially going to waste right now because Minnesota has an offense that can’t move the ball.”

Breech noted that Murray has failed to bring the spark the team intended when signing him in the offseason, but the Vikings have still managed to jump out to a 6-1 start thanks to a league-best defense.

That means the Bills could be facing a Vikings team in flux, and one that is coming off their first loss of the season against the rival Detroit Lions.

Josh Allen Concerned About Aggressive Vikings Defense

The Bills will have their hands full with the Vikings defense, which blitzes at one of the top rates in the NFL. Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he knows that the Buffalo offense will be in for a challenge.