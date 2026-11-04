Vikings Predicted to ‘Soft’ Bench Starting QB Kyler Murray Against Bills

The Minnesota Vikings could be making a change at quarterback for this week’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Vikings have struggled at times on offense despite a 6-1 start, leaning on a league-best defense to cover up the inefficiencies behind quarterback Kyler Murray. One NFL insider believes the Vikings could be planning to “soft” bench Murray for this weekend’s game, using his lingering injury as an excuse to turn to veteran Carson Wentz.

Vikings Could Make Change for Bills Game

Vikings offensive coorindator Wes Phillips said after last week’s loss to the Detroit Lions that his team has “got to get better” and would be looking at making some changes.

“We’re going to actively pursue every avenue we can to make that happen,” Phillips said.

While Phillips didn’t point to any specific changes, NFL analyst Mike Florio suggested that the team could be using Murray’s lingering hamstring tightness as an excuse to make a change at quarterback.

“It’s hard not to look at the current status of Murray’s hamstring “tightness” as cover for a soft benching of Murray,” Florio wrote. “That gives the Vikings a chance to let Carson Wentz, who played well enough in most of the Week 1 win over the Packers and all of the Week 2 win over the Bears.”

Florio added that Wentz has the best track record of success with top wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

“We can’t underestimate this Justin Jefferson wrinkle,” Florio added. “Of all the quarterbacks they’ve had the past few years since Kirk Cousins, the one who has the best and most consistent connection with Justin Jefferson is Carson Wentz.”

Bills Made Changes on Defense

The Vikings will face a Bills team that made some significant changes on defense. The team announced this week that they were releasing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who struggled in coverage and was coming off a one-game suspension for spitting on a Las Vegas Raiders player.

The Bills could instead turn to veteran safety Geno Stone, who was elevated from the practice squad for last week’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. Stone played in 19 snaps on defense, making six tackles with one pass defensed, while also playing on special teams.

Some insiders believe the Bills will seek more help before the NFL trade deadline, though any additions likely wouldn’t be ready to contribute for Monday’s game against the Vikings. The Bills could instead look to Tre’Davious White for help, with a potential practice squad elevation for the veteran cornerback who returned to the team in late October.